County budget draft shows 3.5% increase

ELLSWORTH — Wage increases are among the factors contributing to a 3.5 percent increase in the proposed Hancock County budget for 2018.

That budget is up $193,574 over the current year’s budget.

Hancock County Commissioner Antonio Blasi unveiled a draft budget totaling $8,373,360 at a special commissioners meeting Sept. 28. The budget, once approved, takes effect Jan. 1, 2018.

As proposed. it would result in a $6,003,391 tax bill to be divided among Hancock County’s 37 municipalities. Taxes are assessed based on Maine Revenue Services’ property valuation of each municipality.

The town of Mount Desert, which has the highest assessed value of any municipality in Hancock County — over $2 billion — had a 2017 county tax bill of $865,971.45, or 15 percent of the total county budget.

In contrast, the tiny town of Osborn, with an assessed value of just over $14,150,000, had a 2017 county tax bill of $6,073.45.

State funding for the jail and other revenue sources impart $2.3 million to the county. Those other sources include sheriff’s contracts with towns for extra police patrols, fees for 911-dispatching and fees from the Registry of Deeds and probate services.

Wondering what the county budget funds? It pays for the sheriff’s law enforcement budget as well as the Hancock County Jail and the Hancock County Regional Communications Center. All of those departments operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The county is also required by statute to fund the Registry of Deeds and Registry of Probate as well as a maintenance budget for the Hancock County Courthouse. The budget also funds support staff at the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.

The county budget also includes funding for the Hancock County Commissioners to conduct business.

The budget also covers fire protection and other services to the unorganized territories, which have no municipal government.

The budget numbers will likely change before the commissioners vote on the final package in December.

“This is a work in progress,” said Commissioner Percy “Joe” Brown. “I’m not satisfied with what I’ve seen in the budget.”

Brown said he would continue working with the board and county staff to whittle the budget but “for now, the Budget Advisory Committee can take it.”

That committee, composed of local selectmen and town managers, will meet every Wednesday in October starting Oct. 11 to review the proposed budget and make recommendations to the commissioners.

The committee also will hear department head requests as well as requests for funding from area nonprofit organizations, such as the Hancock County Firefighters Association.

The workshop schedule is as follows, with all meetings starting at 6 p.m.: