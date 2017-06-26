Council OKs private-to-public road move, parking lot paving and a new street name

ELLSWORTH — Road-related issues kept city councilors busy during their most recent regular monthly meeting on June 19.

Councilors voted 6-1 to pursue accepting Alexis Way as a public road following a request to do so by the road’s residents. Councilor Dawn Ihle Hudson cast the lone dissenting vote.

For the city to accept the road it would first have to be brought up to certain standards. The total estimated cost of that work, including grading, paving and ditching, is $88,500.

That money would be paid to the city by residents of Alexis Way, home of the Deer Meadow Subdivision. The road is located off of the Bucksport Road on Dollard Hill.

One-third of the cost will be paid upfront, while the remaining two-thirds would be divided among the residents who live on the road and included in their annual city tax bills as a supplemental tax.

Additional reimbursable costs, such as legal fees and engineering work, would also be paid back by property owners on Alexis Way.

Hudson said she was against taking on private roads as public ways because the city has a hard enough time maintaining its existing network of streets and roads. Although residents will bear the cost of making initial improvements to Alexis Way, Hudson said her concern was with the future needs of such roads.

“I am against taking on all these private roads that we have to pay to maintain and keep up,” “I don’t see the logic or the benefit to the city to take on these costs.”

Council Chairman John Phillips said such things are “all part of growth and expansion.” He said he hoped the benefit of homeowners paying taxes on such roads would help offset whatever future costs the city would incur.

In a separate, smaller matter, the council voted unanimously to spend up to $35,000 to repave the parking lot at the Union River Center for Innovation on Water Street. That is the business incubator building owned by the city and operated by the Ellsworth Business Development Corp., formerly home to Community Health and Counseling Services.

Of that cost, about $25,000 is for paving work to be done by the Lane Construction Corp. The city originally looked at putting in granite curbing at the property, which would have cost around $15,000. Officials opted instead to go with concrete curbing, which Public Works Director Larry Wilson said costs about $6,200.

As part of the repaving work, the city intends to block entrance to the property from Water Street by putting a new curb in place. Visitors will have to turn into Harbor Park and then turn left into the business incubator parking area.

In the final piece of road-related business, councilors voted unanimously to rename a short, former section of North Street as “Falls Court.”

That piece of road, from the railroad tracks to the Union Congregational Church of Ellsworth Falls, became what City Manager David Cole called an “orphan” when North Street was recently realigned to go behind (on the north side of) Sunrise Glass and create a four-way intersection with Shore Road.

Assessor Larry Gardner is the city official tasked with assigning new street names. He consulted with other city staff and came up with Falls Court. Cole said that reflects that it is both in the Ellsworth Falls neighborhood and that it is a short road.

Notices were sent to the five property owners on the road. Only one responded, Cole said, and was not opposed to the new name.

Hudson asked why the now orphan section of road couldn’t retain the North Street name while the new piece of road north of Sunrise Glass got a new name. Cole and others said for public safety purposes (such as 911 calls) Route 179 and North Street must be the same.

Since Route 179 now goes behind Sunrise Glass, the North Street name must follow it. Hudson said her reason for asking was to see if the five property owners could be spared from having to change their addresses.