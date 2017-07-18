Acadia Arena at Whitney Landing would feature an ice rink with a raised, second-level concourse with a track for walkers and runners. The City Council approved an easement Monday that would allow the arena’s developers to cross city land to access their proposed building site. BEAR MOUNTAIN DESIGN Council OKs idea of crossing city land for future ice arena July 18, 2017 by Steve Fuller on News ELLSWORTH — The City Council on Monday night approved the idea of allowing a right-of-way over city land for the developers of a planned arena and ice rink to access their proposed building site. A nonprofit called Acadia Arena at Whitney Landing wants to build a multipurpose indoor arena (which would go by the same name, and feature an ice rink as one of the uses) on land adjacent to the softball field and water tower behind Ellsworth High School. That property the organization is looking at does not have any existing means of access and is surrounded by other parcels owned by different parties. The council’s unanimous vote Monday night creates a so-called easement envelope that goes from Lejok Street (the new entrance road to the high school) to the property where the ice arena would sit. The council allowed City Manager David Cole to negotiate specific terms and conditions with the developers, though those will still be “subject to final approval” by the council. The right-of-way that will cross over the city’s land, if the arena project goes forward, will be limited to a maximum width of 50 feet. It would start where Lejok Street makes an almost 90-degree turn after crossing the railroad tracks and then head due east (away from State Street) to access the arena site. The easement would allow utilities such as electric or phone lines to go over the right-of-way but not water or sewer lines. Cole said those two services are “expected to be provided over other routes if the project goes forward.” Backers of the ice rink made their plans public last fall. They said the expected price tag for the facility is $11 million, and that they hope to rely on private money rather than any public funding. Cole said although the project remains in the planning stages at this point, it could be helpful for developers as they seek to raise money for the project to be able to say that it has this form of support — what he called “an expression of interest” — from the city. Councilors said only good things about the project and what they think it means for the city if it becomes a reality. “It would be a great asset for the city, with a marvelous location next to the schools,” said Council Chairman John Phillips. “I hope it’s a success. It’s a marvelous plan.” Phillips said he hopes the city will “do what we can to help move this along.” Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Council OKs idea of crossing city land for future ice arena - July 18, 2017 HotShotz set to open on Main Street - July 18, 2017 Short on personnel, Osborn eyes town’s firefighting future - July 18, 2017