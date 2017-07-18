Council OKs idea of crossing city land for future ice arena

ELLSWORTH — The City Council on Monday night approved the idea of allowing a right-of-way over city land for the developers of a planned arena and ice rink to access their proposed building site.

A nonprofit called Acadia Arena at Whitney Landing wants to build a multipurpose indoor arena (which would go by the same name, and feature an ice rink as one of the uses) on land adjacent to the softball field and water tower behind Ellsworth High School.

That property the organization is looking at does not have any existing means of access and is surrounded by other parcels owned by different parties.

The council’s unanimous vote Monday night creates a so-called easement envelope that goes from Lejok Street (the new entrance road to the high school) to the property where the ice arena would sit.

The council allowed City Manager David Cole to negotiate specific terms and conditions with the developers, though those will still be “subject to final approval” by the council.

The right-of-way that will cross over the city’s land, if the arena project goes forward, will be limited to a maximum width of 50 feet. It would start where Lejok Street makes an almost 90-degree turn after crossing the railroad tracks and then head due east (away from State Street) to access the arena site.

The easement would allow utilities such as electric or phone lines to go over the right-of-way but not water or sewer lines. Cole said those two services are “expected to be provided over other routes if the project goes forward.”

Backers of the ice rink made their plans public last fall. They said the expected price tag for the facility is $11 million, and that they hope to rely on private money rather than any public funding.

Cole said although the project remains in the planning stages at this point, it could be helpful for developers as they seek to raise money for the project to be able to say that it has this form of support — what he called “an expression of interest” — from the city.

Councilors said only good things about the project and what they think it means for the city if it becomes a reality.

“It would be a great asset for the city, with a marvelous location next to the schools,” said Council Chairman John Phillips. “I hope it’s a success. It’s a marvelous plan.”

Phillips said he hopes the city will “do what we can to help move this along.”