Council OKs banning medical pot caregivers from commercial spaces

ELLSWORTH — The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to enact a six-month moratorium that blocks medical marijuana caregivers from operating outside of their homes.

City officials brought the moratorium forward after seeing “a growing number of requests for the establishment of caregiver operations outside the primary residence.”

One registered caregiver, for example, recently opened a glass pipe shop in the city’s downtown and then said she also intends to see her medical marijuana clients in that space.

Councilors offered no comment on the moratorium itself during Monday night’s meeting. Their unanimous vote, however, suggested they agreed with City Manager David Cole’s comment that “this is the right thing to do.”

Cole said the idea behind the moratorium is to give the city time to come up with regulations about where in the city medical marijuana caregiver operations belong and where they do not.

The only person to speak during the public hearing portion of the moratorium discussion Monday night was Ellsworth resident Roseanna Rich, a nurse and health care provider.

Rich, who said she understood the need for “prudent action and wanting to look at all aspects of this issue,” said the city should think about asking caregivers for input while drafting new rules and regulations.

“I would just ask the council, perhaps, to consider involving some of these caregivers in making some of these recommendations,” Rich said. “Maybe there is some cooperative action that can take place.”

While not specifically endorsing her idea, Phillips said there will be meetings and workshops as the process unfolds. He said the public is welcome to attend those events and offer feedback and share ideas.

“We always take them into consideration,” he said. “We do listen.”

Cole explained to councilors how the prior legal understanding was that state law superseded municipalities from taking any local action to regulate the operation of caregivers. He said that understanding has changed in the past year, though, and that the city’s legal counsel signed off on the proposed moratorium.

Maine’s medical marijuana law allows for registered caregivers to grow marijuana and dispense it to up to five patients.

Caregivers are regulated under separate rules than those that apply to medical marijuana dispensaries. The city previously took action to expand where in the city the one marijuana dispensary is allowed to operate, opening up the commercial zone last year. The dispensary had operated for years in a lower-visibility spot off the Bucksport Road without any problems, which then led the city to make other parts of the city available.

At the end of last year, the council also voted to put a two-year ban in place on any retail marijuana establishments. That move came after Mainers narrowly voted in November to approve legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

Cole said that vote led caregivers and others around the state, not just in Ellsworth, to look to the future and figure out where good places would be to operate marijuana-related businesses.

“Many parties are positioning themselves for the commercialization of recreational marijuana,” Cole told councilors.