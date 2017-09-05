Council OKs up to $35K for irrigation at Knowlton Park

ELLSWORTH — The City Council voted on Sept. 1 to spend up to $35,000 to install irrigation equipment at Knowlton Park and hopefully bring an end to dry, brown grass.

Councilors awarded a contract for $27,089 to Williams Irrigation Systems of Ellsworth. Horizontal drilling work ($3,000) and other “ancillary costs” led to the higher cap figure, which City Manager David Cole said should be “more than enough.”

The price tag and the timing of the vote were both questioned by Steve Shea, who asked if there were other ways to take care of the grass at the park. He said the matter should have been voted on at a regular monthly Council meeting and not at 8 a.m. on a weekday.

“This has the appearance of being done with very little public transparency,” he said, prompting an emphatic denial from Council Chairman John Phillips.

“There’s absolutely nothing this council is trying to hide,” he said.

Irrigation was included in the original plan for Knowlton Park, city officials said, but was cut before the park was built due to the cost. The price tag was then estimated at $50,000 to $55,000, when the plan called for a larger park than what was built.

Two dry summers have brought the matter to a head, however, and Phillips said City Hall has received “multiple complaints and comments on the condition of the grass” at the park.

“It’s deplorable,” he said. “We’re trying to make it an enjoyable place.”

Money for the irrigation work will come from the city’s Capital Improvement Reserve fund. The city received two bids for the work, one from Williams and the other from Coastal Irrigation & Lighting, Inc., also of Ellsworth.

Coastal Irrigation’s bid of $30,400 was actually lower than Williams’ total price tag of $31,089, but Williams is making an in-kind donation of $4,000 to the city as part of its bid which lowered the net price tag to $27,089.

“As a citizen of the town and the Knowlton School being where I attended grade school, I’d like to give back when I can to the right projects, and this is one of them,” company head Ted Williams wrote in an email to the city.

Notice of the Sept. 1 meeting was posted at City Hall, on the city’s website and on its Facebook page one week earlier on Friday, Aug. 25. A notice also appeared in the Aug. 31 edition of The Ellsworth American.

Shea said while those postings meet the letter of the state’s public notice law, he did not think it met its intent. He read from a section of state law that said public notice “shall be given in ample time to allow public attendance and shall be disseminated in a manner reasonably calculated to notify the general public in the jurisdiction served by the body or agency concerned.” He questioned whether that had been done in this case.

Phillips said the notices seemed to have worked because Shea knew about the meeting and was there, to which Shea said he was the only one (there was one other private citizen in attendance). Phillips said such low turnout is normal even at regular monthly meetings.

“You need to do a better job of notifying the public,” Shea said.

“It’s out there as best we can do it,” Phillips said, adding that how best to notify citizens of meetings is something the Council has spent time talking about.

In addition to the postings cited above, citizens can also go to the city’s website and sign up to receive emails with agendas for city meetings and other alerts.

Shea specifically asked the Council why the irrigation matter had not been addressed a regular meeting either in August or the upcoming one in September (set for Monday, Sept. 18).

Phillips said the proposals were not ready in time for the August meeting (Coastal Irrigation submitted its bid Aug. 17 and Williams sent its in on Aug. 24; the regular Council meeting that month was Aug. 21 with the agenda finalized a week earlier). He said it could not wait until Sept. 18 “because winter is coming.”

Cole said the special meeting was also called because the city was considering doing an over-seeding of the grass at the park this fall. That work will now be done in the spring, however.

Alison King asked if the city had considered forming a “Friends of the Park” group which could help raise money for necessary maintenance work going forward at Knowlton Park. She cited the strong community support during the fundraising effort for the park (donors gave $700,000) and the heavy usage it gets now as evidence that people value the park.

Economic Development Director Micki Sumpter, who was worked closely on park-related issues, said such a group is in the works. She said an endowment for the park was part of the original plan but cut because of financial reasons. She said any money raised for the park going forward will all go toward taking care of the property.

“It’s just going to take awhile to build that amount of money,” she said.

City officials also said the need to take care of Knowlton Park properly is part of what spurred them to look at creating a municipal Parks and Recreation Department recently. That plan is still being looked at.