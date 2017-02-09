Council, manager working on job of finding new police chief

ELLSWORTH — City officials are working on addressing the task of finding a new police chief while expressing confidence in its current leader in the interim.

City Manager David Cole said City Council Chairman John Phillips has formed a committee of three councilors to work with Cole and “look at how we move forward” with selecting a new police chief.

The other two councilors, in addition to Phillips, are Dawn Ihle Hudson and Steve Beathem.

Cole said the group has already met, and although officials “want to deal with this in a timely fashion” he also said they want to make sure the job is done right. In the meantime, he said, he feels the Police Department is in good hands.

“I’m very comfortable with the leadership of Interim Chief [Glenn] Moshier,” Cole said.

Moshier has led the department since the sudden resignation of former chief Pete Bickmore at the end of December. As the department’s captain and second-in-command, Moshier initially served as acting chief before being named interim chief by the City Council Jan. 9.

Moshier is the first leader of the department to come from within its own ranks in over two years. Bickmore, who was sworn-in in April of 2016, came from a career in the FBI. He followed interim chief Don O’Halloran, who came out of retirement after working for police departments in Bangor and Old Town.

O’Halloran was appointed to the post a year ago after the departure of former chief Chris Coleman, who had served with the Maine State Police for 25 years before taking the Ellsworth job in the fall of 2014.

Coleman succeeded former chief John DeLeo, who retired as Ellsworth’s police chief earlier in 2014. In between DeLeo’s departure and Coleman’s arrival, Lt. Harold Page headed up the department while serving as acting chief — the last leader from within the department prior to Moshier’s recent ascension.