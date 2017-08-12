Council, library, school board seats to be on city ballot in fall

ELLSWORTH — City voters will elect six municipal officials when they head to the voting booth in November.

Up for grabs will be two seats each on the City Council, Ellsworth School Board and Ellsworth Public Library Board of Trustees.

Those seats, respectively, are currently held by John Phillips and John Moore, Brenda Thomas and Marcia Boles Jude, and Ray Williams and Wendy Lessard. All are eligible to run for re-election if they wish.

Nomination papers for the six seats, each of which carries a three-year term expiring in November of 2020, will be available at Ellsworth City Hall starting Monday, Aug. 14.

Any Ellsworth resident interested in running for any of the six seats will need to get the signatures of between 50 and 100 registered voters in Ellsworth.

City Clerk Heidi Noel Grindle said she recommends getting 60 signatures, in case there are any problems verifying any of the signatures collected.

Completed nomination papers must be returned to City Hall on or before Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 7.