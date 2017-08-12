Council, library, school board seats to be on city ballot in fall August 12, 2017 by Steve Fuller on News, Politics ELLSWORTH — City voters will elect six municipal officials when they head to the voting booth in November. Up for grabs will be two seats each on the City Council, Ellsworth School Board and Ellsworth Public Library Board of Trustees. Those seats, respectively, are currently held by John Phillips and John Moore, Brenda Thomas and Marcia Boles Jude, and Ray Williams and Wendy Lessard. All are eligible to run for re-election if they wish. Nomination papers for the six seats, each of which carries a three-year term expiring in November of 2020, will be available at Ellsworth City Hall starting Monday, Aug. 14. Any Ellsworth resident interested in running for any of the six seats will need to get the signatures of between 50 and 100 registered voters in Ellsworth. City Clerk Heidi Noel Grindle said she recommends getting 60 signatures, in case there are any problems verifying any of the signatures collected. Completed nomination papers must be returned to City Hall on or before Friday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. Election Day this year is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Council, library, school board seats to be on city ballot in fall - August 12, 2017 “Eat At Joe’s” dishes up local, quality food - August 10, 2017 City issues slew of building permits in June and July - August 9, 2017