Council gives final approval to budget

ELLSWORTH — City councilors gave unanimous, final approval Monday night to the city budget for the coming fiscal year.

That budget totals $12.8 million. Taken together with the $20.5-million school budget, city taxpayers will need to come up with $19.6 million in property taxes to fund operations for the period between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018.

That will tentatively result in a tax rate of $18.15 per $1,000 in valuation. It is lower than what was projected earlier in the budget after councilors agreed on $150,000 worth of cuts and the Ellsworth Public Library lowered its budget by about $32,000.

After almost two months of workshops and other meetings on the budget, councilors had little to say or discuss Monday night.

“There are pieces and parts of it we do like,” said Chairman John Phillips. “There are pieces and parts of it we don’t like.”

Councilor Gary Fortier said he agreed with Phillips’ assessment, and said he felt councilors had trimmed the budget as much as they could.

“I don’t think there’s any fat in this budget,” Fortier said. “In fact, I think it’s pretty scrawny.”

Tax bills in Ellsworth are split in half each year. The first half will be due by Thursday, Sept. 14, and the second half will be due by March 8, 2018 (also a Thursday).

The projected tax rate of $18.15 is a 2.7 percent increase over the current fiscal year. It is possible that increased additional funding from Augusta or a change in the projected valuation for the city could change that tax rate slightly. City officials will know for sure by later this summer.

Councilors also voted unanimously Monday night to keep the interest rate on late taxes steady at 5 percent. State law allows for a rate of up to 7 percent, although Ellsworth has set its rate at 5 percent for the past three years.

In other tax-related business Monday night, councilors voted 7-0 to go with First National Bank for a $2-million tax anticipation note (TAN). That borrowed money will cover the city’s financial needs while it awaits the receipt of property taxes.

The city received bids from five local banks: First National, Machias Savings Bank, Bangor Savings Bank, Camden National Bank and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. First National offered an interest rate of 1.19 percent.

That was the second-lowest among the six offers. Machias made two offers, one of 1.42 percent and the other of 1.16 percent. The latter was contingent upon the city opening up a deposit account of $250,000, however.

Finance Director and Deputy City Manager Tammy Mote said the $2-million TAN is $500,000 less than the TAN the city did a year ago. She attributed that to the city having a better cash balance and increased revenue at the wastewater treatment plant.

The city will pay back the $2 million next year. Interest will total $24,064, according to First National’s letter to the city. Mote noted the city earns 1.5 percent interest on its deposit accounts with the bank.