Council eyes $150,000 in cuts to lessen tax hike

ELLSWORTH — Property taxes are still likely to go up in the city in the coming year, but less than was forecast a month ago.

That comes after the City Council cut more than $150,000 from the draft budget at a workshop meeting last week. Several outside agencies that had previously appeared before the council, including the Down East Family YMCA, saw their funding requests unexpectedly cut.

The City Council is set to give final approval to the $12.8-million city budget Monday, June 19, at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. If approved as presented, the tax rate would go from its current level of $17.68 per $1,000 in property valuation to $18.15.

That is an increase of almost 2.7 percent. The budget covers the period from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018.

The tax rate is based on the amount of property tax money needed to fund both the city and school budgets. The council previously gave approval to a $20.5-million school budget for the coming school year.

Taken together, the two budgets will require $19.6 million from city taxpayers.

The $18.15 rate — which would see a resident with a home and property valued at $200,000 get a tax bill of $3,630 — is lower, however, than the $18.32 rate that was calculated earlier in the budget process.

That change is a result of the council finding $150,080 in cuts to the proposed budget and the Ellsworth Public Library reducing its proposed budget by about $32,000 as well. The library made those reductions after being asked by councilors to find cost savings.

Councilors had discussed a variety of possible budget cuts throughout a series of budget workshops in late April and May. They settled on a final set of cuts at the last budget workshop on June 5.

The cuts range from a high of $50,000 for elevator repair at the library to a $1,000 reduction in the travel line for the city’s Code Enforcement Office. Finance Director and Deputy City Manager Tammy Mote said the elevator still will be repaired, just using other funds identified by city officials.

The $20,000 cut to the city’s funding for the Y came at the suggestion of Council Chairman John Phillips, according to a document from Mote. He also suggested reducing funding to The Grand and the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce by $2,000 each. Those reductions are included in the $150,000 figure.

Peter Farragher, the Y’s CEO, called the $20,000 reduction a “really significant cut” and that he was “very disappointed.”

“We work hard at providing a lot of value to the city,” he said. The city does not have its own recreation department, leaving the Y and its programming as the de facto recreation department for the city.

The Y had asked for $82,000, the same amount it has received for each of the last three years. Farragher said the flat-funding request was made because the Y recognized money is tight. He said Y officials are working to determine how, specifically, the funding cut will affect the organization but said it will affect programming.

Farragher said the funding cut came as a surprise because the Y had already appeared before the council earlier in the budget process. There was no suggestion, at least publicly, of a $20,000 cut at that time.

Nick Turner, new executive director of The Grand, called the funding cut to his organization “disappointing” but “understandable” given the council’s concern about the tax rate.

“While we’re disappointed, it’s not going to affect the positive direction we’re going in,” he said.

Turner said he and his staff will work hard this year to give the council “every reason to want to sustain us in a more significant way in the future.”

Gretchen Wilson, executive director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is grateful for the support from the city and that the cut to the chamber’s appropriation will not have a big effect. She said she felt bad for the Y, especially, however.

“I certainly understand the line the city has to take,” she said. “It is a difficult decision.”

One frequent target for budget cuts in recent years has been the local roads account. With a large, six-figure budget, the line is an easy one to reduce in an effort to achieve financial savings. But councilors felt road quality has suffered as a result, and this year opted not to reduce the $500,000 budgeted for local roadwork.

Even if the council approves a budget resulting in the $18.15 tax rate on June 19, there are two factors that could change that rate after that date. If the city gets more school funding from Augusta, which is a possibility, it could lower the tax rate. The $18.15 rate is also based on an estimated city-wide valuation figure, and if that estimate is off it could result in an increase or decrease in the tax rate.