Woman killed in Sedgwick crash June 22, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A Deer Isle woman died after her car struck a sport utility vehicle on Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick Wednesday evening, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Samantha R. Hutchinson, 31, died at the scene, police said. Hutchinson was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car, police reported. The accident occurred around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday. Hutchinson was operating a 2014 Kia Optima southbound when the car went into the northbound lane to pass a line of traffic, police reported. While the car was passing the line of traffic, it struck a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been turning left into a private driveway. Andrea Brown, 54, of Sedgwick was operating the Tahoe. Brown and a 14-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, police said. Memorial Ambulance took the pair to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released. Both were wearing seat belts. Deputy Jeff McFarland is the lead investigator. Deputy Corey Bagley assisted him at the scene. Maine State Police Trooper Owen Reed and Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot also assisted. The Sedgwick Fire Department and the Deer Isle Fire Department also were at the scene, as was Peninsula Ambulance. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Woman killed in Sedgwick crash - June 22, 2017 911 outsourcing proposal takes a beating at hearing - June 21, 2017 New principal hired for Brooklin School - June 21, 2017