Woman killed in Sedgwick crash

ELLSWORTH — A Deer Isle woman died after her car struck a sport utility vehicle on Caterpillar Hill Road in Sedgwick Wednesday evening, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Samantha R. Hutchinson, 31, died at the scene, police said. Hutchinson was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car, police reported.

The accident occurred around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Hutchinson was operating a 2014 Kia Optima southbound when the car went into the northbound lane to pass a line of traffic, police reported. While the car was passing the line of traffic, it struck a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe that had been turning left into a private driveway.

Andrea Brown, 54, of Sedgwick was operating the Tahoe.

Brown and a 14-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, police said. Memorial Ambulance took the pair to Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, where they were treated and released. Both were wearing seat belts.

Deputy Jeff McFarland is the lead investigator. Deputy Corey Bagley assisted him at the scene. Maine State Police Trooper Owen Reed and Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot also assisted. The Sedgwick Fire Department and the Deer Isle Fire Department also were at the scene, as was Peninsula Ambulance.