Woman injured after being pinned by pickup

SULLIVAN— A Sullivan woman was seriously injured Sunday after she was pinned against a wood splitter after getting struck by a pickup truck that her husband had been backing up, Deputy Eric McLaughlin said.

LifeFlight took Eleanor Ritchie, 80, to Eastern Maine Medical Center, McLaughlin said.

Ritchie was still hospitalized Tuesday in serious condition, a hospital spokesman said.

McLaughlin said Clinton Ritchie, 86, was operating a 2001 Ford Ranger on his property when the accident occurred.