Woman indicted after taking child on Florida trip

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury June 8 indicted a Bucksport woman who allegedly took her child to Florida without a custodial parent’s permission, according to District Attorney Matt Foster.

The jury indicted Leona Laue, 30, on a charge of criminal restraint by a parent. That is a Class C crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if Laue is convicted.

“Ms. Laue is the mother of a 9-year-old child whom she had not had contact with in six years,” Foster said via email. “The other parent has primary custody and Ms. Laue was supposed to have weekend visitation.”

“Laue apparently convinced the other parent to allow an unsupervised visit recently for a weekend and then she failed to return the child to the custodial parent at the agreed time,” Foster said.

Instead, she took the child to Florida, the prosecutor said. Laue did allow her child to call the other parent. During that phone call, the child alerted the parent that they were in Florida.

A warrant was issued for Laue for criminal restraint by a parent, the prosecutor said.

“She was arrested on a military base in Florida, where she was hiding with a relative,” Foster said.

The child was placed with friends of the custodial parent until the parent was able to fly down to Florida to retrieve the child the following day.

“Laue bailed out of jail in Florida after I decided not to pay to have her extradited to Maine at what would have been a significant cost in the neighborhood of $3,700,” Foster said.

“The warrant remains active for Ms. Laue on these charges, and she will be arrested if she returns to Maine.”

