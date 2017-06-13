Woman indicted after taking child on Florida trip June 13, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury June 8 indicted a Bucksport woman who allegedly took her child to Florida without a custodial parent’s permission, according to District Attorney Matt Foster. The jury indicted Leona Laue, 30, on a charge of criminal restraint by a parent. That is a Class C crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if Laue is convicted. “Ms. Laue is the mother of a 9-year-old child whom she had not had contact with in six years,” Foster said via email. “The other parent has primary custody and Ms. Laue was supposed to have weekend visitation.” “Laue apparently convinced the other parent to allow an unsupervised visit recently for a weekend and then she failed to return the child to the custodial parent at the agreed time,” Foster said. Instead, she took the child to Florida, the prosecutor said. Laue did allow her child to call the other parent. During that phone call, the child alerted the parent that they were in Florida. A warrant was issued for Laue for criminal restraint by a parent, the prosecutor said. “She was arrested on a military base in Florida, where she was hiding with a relative,” Foster said. The child was placed with friends of the custodial parent until the parent was able to fly down to Florida to retrieve the child the following day. “Laue bailed out of jail in Florida after I decided not to pay to have her extradited to Maine at what would have been a significant cost in the neighborhood of $3,700,” Foster said. “The warrant remains active for Ms. Laue on these charges, and she will be arrested if she returns to Maine.” The grand jury also indicted the following: Shawn R. Bradford, 42, of Bangor, domestic violence assault, aggravated criminal trespass, theft, obstructing report of a crime, gross sexual assault July 21, 2016, in Bar Harbor. Robert A. Hutchinson, 37, Stonington, criminal operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant, aggravated criminal OUI, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon Feb. 24, 2017, in Blue Hill. Terri J. Jancar, 55, Bucksport, two counts theft Dec. 24, 2016, in Bucksport. Timothy A. Jones, 25, Stonington, two counts theft by insurance deception, one count filing a false public report Sept. 5, 2013, in Stonington; two counts each arson and theft by insurance deception and one count each aggravated criminal mischief, criminal mischief, failure to control or report a dangerous fire, false public report and violating conditions of his release Aug. 8, 2016, in Stonington. Joseph L. McNeill, 31, Cherryfield, criminal OUI, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, operating after suspension and operating without a license Dec. 18, 2016, in Gouldsboro. Shane F. Murphy, 50, Ellsworth, aggravated assault, obstructing report of a crime, domestic violence terrorizing and two counts domestic violence assault July 10, Aug. 3 and Aug. 18 of 2016 in Ellsworth. Tamer Osman, 44, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by deception Oct. 29, 2016, in Ellsworth. Nichole L. Rivers, 35, Winter Harbor, two counts assault Dec. 28, 2016, in Sullivan. Derrick Robinson-Tarr, 30, Harrington, unlawful drug trafficking Sept. 12, 2016, in Hancock. Hanes E. Thibodeau, 25, Orland, unlawful drug trafficking Sept. 12, 2016, in Orland. Leroy R. Turner, 38, Steuben, gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, sexual abuse of a minor Oct. 1, 2015, in Winter Harbor. Jeffery A. Witham, 41, Orland, domestic violence criminal threatening Sept. 26, 2016 in Orland; aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, three counts domestic violence assault Sept. 22, 2016, in Orland. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of June 15 - June 13, 2017 Woman indicted after taking child on Florida trip - June 13, 2017 Maine State Police Log Week of June 15 - June 13, 2017