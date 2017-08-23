Winter Harbor Police Log Week of Aug. 24

WINTER HARBOR — A Columbia resident was arrested in Winter Harbor on July 19 following a hit-and-run accident on Route 1 in Gouldsboro.

Jacob Merton Lovejoy, 35, was charged with operating under the influence, criminal speed and operating after license revocation. Maine State Police assisted with the incident.

Motor vehicle complaints

During a traffic stop Aug. 17, police discovered that a passenger in the vehicle, John Harris, 25, of Gouldsboro and Fryeburg, was wanted on a warrant. Police allegedly recovered a small bag of crack cocaine from Harris, who was arrested on the warrant and charged with possession of crack cocaine and violation of condition of release. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

After a police officer investigated a car in a ditch on July 29, Jordan Chapman, 31 of Birch Harbor was arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to give notice of a reportable crash by quickest means, littering and operating after suspension.

Benjamin Harrigan, 35, of Surry was arrested on Schoodic Loop Road Aug. 10 and charged with operating beyond restriction/condition of license. An officer issued a roadside field sobriety test, which resulted in his arrest on a non-OUI alcohol offense. He was transported to Hancock County Jail.

On July 18, police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint of erratic operation in Prospect Harbor, but the vehicle wasn’t found. Gouldsboro police made contact with the registered owners at their home on South Gouldsboro Road.

Thefts

On July 25, a Winter Harbor man was warned for illegally attempting to siphon electricity from another person’s home.

On July 24, a New Hampshire man reported two kayaks missing from the shoreline near a home on Gray Road. He said he had pulled them up on shore the evening before, and believes they went missing overnight.

Chad Thibault, 46, of Birch Harbor was issued a summons alleging criminal speed on Aug. 3.

Vandalism

On July 29, Police responded to the library property on Main Street, where they found benches moved and stacked on each other, as well as a tipped-over stone flower pot.

Information

On July 19, police were notified by a resident that a hypodermic needle had been found on the side of the road, and had been disposed of appropriately.

Found property

A Winter Harbor resident turned in a wallet that he had found on the road between Winter Harbor and Birch Harbor on July 28. Police were able to contact the owner and return the wallet.

Well-being checks

Police responded to an ADT “On the Go” alarm system at 193 Main St. on July 18. Kurt Storr told officers he accidentally set off his alarm and ADT never called him back. He said he was OK.

Agency assists

On July 19, Winter Harbor police assisted the Gouldsboro Police Department with a woman who was sleeping in the middle of a driveway near Young’s Market on Route 1 in Gouldsboro. The woman claimed to have no place to go, and was dropped off at her daughter and former mother-in-law’s residence in Sullivan.

On July 29, a police officer assisted the Winter Harbor Fire Department and Gouldsboro Rescue with a medical incident on Main Street. An elderly man was reportedly weak and confused, and officers thought he appeared dehydrated. He was transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth for treatment.