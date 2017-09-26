Winter Harbor Police Log Sept. 28

WINTER HARBOR — Police responded to a medical call on Main Street on Sept. 22, where a 23-year-old man was found unresponsive.

Responders administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the case is under investigation.

Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the case. He said it is being handled by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Motor vehicle incidents

On Aug. 24, Robert Price, 68, of Clovis, Calif., totaled his Ford Explorer after going off the road on Route 1.

Police said Price struck some trees and later told authorities that he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. According to police, both the driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth.

On Sept. 6, John Harris, 25, of Gouldsboro was arrested on a charge of violating bail conditions. During a traffic stop, police said he was found to have been drinking, which is a violation of his bail conditions.

On Sept. 9, Police summoned Roxie Albee, 40 of Gouldsboro on a speeding charge for traveling 56 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Newman Street.

While pulling off the road into DC Air & Seafood’s parking lot, Albee struck a parked 2006 Red Freightliner truck owned by Richard Diehl, 55 of Gouldsboro, who was not present at the time. There were no injuries.

Jose Alfrado Delcid, 43, of Harrington was stopped by an officer while traveling in Gouldsboro Sept. 2. Police said the officer noticed the car crossing over the centerline several times. It was discovered that Delcid does not have a driver’s license and he was issued a summons. The car was released to its owner.

Theft

A Winter Harbor woman reported theft of services on Sept. 13. She said a man posing as a water treatment repairman charged her for services on her water treatment system that were never received. Police are investigating the issue.

Burglary

The Winter Harbor town office reported to police that on the evening of Aug. 30, the Winter Harbor town gym on School Street was broken into.

Agency assists

On Sept. 2, Winter Harbor police assisted Sullivan/Sorrento first responders and Gouldsboro/Winter Harbor first responders on a medical call for a 42-year-old man who was drunk and unresponsive in the woods. The man was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Police were requested to assist Gouldsboro Police and respond to a possible burglary in progress in Prospect Harbor on Aug. 21. The alarm was canceled prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police assisted Maine State Police and several fire departments in closing down Route 1 in Sullivan on Aug. 27. A vehicle was reported to have hit a tree in the road, which took out several poles of high-tension power lines, according to a police report. Route 1 was shut down for a few hours and reopened later in the day.

Information

Police on Aug. 23 assisted a Winter Harbor man who was requesting information on selling a firearm to a person who lives out of state.

A Winter Harbor resident reported and showed an officer a hypodermic needle found by a child on Aug. 25 on the Birch Harbor Road. The needle was secured and properly disposed of, according to police.

911 calls

A resident on Bay Lane dialed 911 on Aug. 30 to request a well-being check for a family member who lives out of state. An officer advised the woman that 911 should only be called for emergencies and provided the woman with resources to check on a family member’s condition.

Police received a hang-up call from Grindstone on Sept. 7 that was confirmed to be a pocket dial.

Alarms

An officer received an alarm call at the Water District on Newman Street on Aug. 24. The alarm was canceled before officers arrived on scene.