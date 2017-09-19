Wanted man is arrested in Machias

ELLSWORTH — A Connecticut man wanted on drug charges in Maine and a number of other felonies in Connecticut was taken into custody late Monday night in Machias. Rafael Santiago-Salazar, 19, aka “Chico,” had been charged in February with selling heroin and crack cocaine, following a joint investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest, Santiago-Salazar posted bail and never showed up for his court appearances in Maine.

Drug agents learned Santiago-Salazar had returned to Washington County and was likely staying at a home at 63 Center St., Machias. Agents also learned that in addition to the active MDEA arrest warrant, he was wanted by Connecticut State Police for a number of offenses, including attempted murder, felony assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful restraint. Court-ordered bail on the Connecticut charges was $1,000,000.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team arrived in Machias to assist MDEA in locating Santiago-Salazar at the Center Street location. During the serving of a search warrant, two local men in the house complied with instructions by troopers and left the house. However, Santiago-Salazar fled out the back door and was quickly apprehended by the Tactical Team.

Santiago-Salazar is 19 from Waterbury, Conn. He was taken to the Washington County Jail. The two other occupants of the residence were also taken into custody. Ted MacArthur, 27, of Machias and Jonathan Johnson, 34, of Addison both had active arrest warrants out of a Machias court.