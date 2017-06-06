Trenton man charged with trafficking heroin

ELLSWORTH — Maine Drug Enforcement agents seized $10,000 worth of heroin and arrested a Trenton man on Route 1A Monday, according to state police spokeswoman Carol Tompkins.

Agents stopped a rental vehicle operated by David C. Faulkingham, 49, on Route 1A in Ellsworth after an investigation indicated he was returning from a trip out of state with heroin to sell in the area.

Agents had obtained a search warrant for the vehicle operated by Faulkingham and for his person after developing information that Faulkingham was bringing heroin to Maine, the state police reported.

A police dog trained to sniff out drugs located three “fingers,” approximately 30 grams of heroin, police said.

Police charged Faulkingham with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs (heroin) and aggravated importation of Schedule W drugs (heroin). Both offenses are aggravated Class A felonies due to a prior felony drug conviction, according to police.

Faulkingham had just finished a stint of federal probation June 1. That probation stemmed from a May 2005 conviction for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

The 2005 conviction was the result of an MDEA investigation, which began in July 2000. He had been sentenced to 12 ½ years in federal prison with three years of supervised release.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, and the Ellsworth Police Department assisted MDEA’s Down East Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, Tompkins said.

Residents with information concerning drug trafficking in their communities are urged to contact a local law enforcement agency or the closest MDEA task force office. Or call MDEA and leave a message on MDEA’s tip-line at 1-800- 452-6457.