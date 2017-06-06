Three escape injury in Surry Road crash

ELLSWORTH — Three people escaped injury when two vehicles collided head-on on the Surry Road Tuesday morning.

The 16-year-old boy who police said was at fault in the crash did not have a license. He reportedly was driving a Toyota Corolla that police said was “not legal” for the road and which was not insured. Police did not name the teen because of his age.

The crash took place at the entrance to K&B Auto at 251 Surry Road.

The chain of events that led to the 8 a.m. crash reportedly began with police taking a call a short time earlier about a domestic dispute taking place in a vehicle, the Toyota Corolla, on the Bucksport Road.

The caller said the car turned onto the North Bend Road. Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier drove out the Bucksport Road to get to North Bend while Officer Rick Roberts headed out the Surry Road to try and intercept the vehicle.

Roberts said he saw the Corolla coming toward Ellsworth on the Surry Road and turned around to execute a traffic stop. When he rounded Schoolhouse Corner after turning around, however, he saw the Corolla had collided head-on with a Toyota Tacoma in front of K&B.

In talking with the occupants of the vehicles — a teenage girl was a passenger in the Corolla, while a man was driving the Tacoma — Roberts said it appeared the teen driver was turning into K&B in an attempt to avoid police.

The teen reportedly had his left turn signal on to indicate he was going to turn into K&B, but did not yield to oncoming traffic and went in front of the Tacoma when he should not have.

Roberts said no one was hurt in the crash. The 16-year-old boy was taken to the police station and detained until a parent could arrive, he said.

Returning to the original complaint of a domestic dispute in the Corolla, Roberts said the teens acknowledged they had been arguing but denied that any assault had taken place.