Taped interview mix-up derails assault trial

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County District Attorney’s Office cited an “unfortunate oversight” in dismissing an assault case Sept. 14. The issue: Prosecutors were unaware police had recorded their interview with the alleged victim.

The case involves defendant Josiah Estabrook, 21, who was accused of assaulting his then girlfriend while she was holding their child at a Main Street residence in Ellsworth on Oct. 30, 2016.

Estabrook had a jury trial Sept. 13. Both the defense and prosecution had presented their cases and rested. Justice Robert Murray sent the jury home that afternoon with instruction to return in the morning to hear closing arguments.

After the jury was dismissed for the day, Bucksport defense attorney Eric Woodbury inquired about the existence of a recording of Ellsworth Police Officer Troy Bires interviewing the girlfriend.

The prosecution learned that there was, indeed, a recording. Bires had cited the recording in the narrative of his police report. However, an arrest report template that contains boxes for “yes” or “no” to indicate the presence of audio or video files was checked “no” for both.

That led Assistant District Attorney Delwyn Webster to understand there was no video to present as evidence even though Bires had cited the video.

“I brought her into the interview room where I turned on the recording …” Bires wrote.

The Estabrook case has resulted in finger-pointing between police and prosecutors.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said if the DA’s Office “had done proper case prep, they would have seen there was video and known there was a video.”

Moshier said there was more than one form containing boxes to indicate the presence of video in the police file. One form was checked yes, the other no.

“For them to claim that they didn’t know because a box wasn’t checked off at the bottom of an officer’s report is completely ridiculous,” Moshier said.

“Clearly it was an oversight on our officer’s part not to check the box,” the chief said. “If they had read the report they would have known there was a video. They absolutely should have known.”

In his dismissal, Webster wrote, “The defense has raised the issue of whether or not there is a recording of a victim interview created by Officer Troy Bires. The state had good reason to believe that no such recording existed because the lead officer’s report indicates affirmatively that there are no audio or video files.

“After defense counsel’s inquiry into the evidence of video evidence, the state inquired with the Ellsworth Police Department and it was discovered that there was in fact a recording of an interview with the alleged victim in this case,” Webster said.

“The state then received the audio/video for the first time at 3:39 p.m. on Sept. 13,” Webster stated. “Technological impediments necessitated traveling to the Ellsworth Police Department to actually open the audio portion.

“Had the report been more clear regarding the existence of a video of the above interactions and had the state known about the existence of the video before trial, undersigned counsel certainly would have provided it to the defense as automatic discovery and would have attempted to introduce it to the jury at trial,” Webster stated.

Recording interviews is a routine part of police work in 2017.

“We get screening sheet requests on virtually every case where they request video recordings,” Moshier said. “It’s common practice for them to request and us to produce video. Over the course of a year we send them hundreds of video recordings.”

District Attorney Matt Foster said Bires’ quote was “the only mention in any of the reports of a recording.

“So when Del Webster was reviewing the case, he looked at those checkboxes and didn’t understand there was a recording made,” Foster said. “It was definitely an oversight but it was something that was easy to miss.”

Foster described case management as a “juggling act.”

“One of the difficulties we’ve had is trying to balance the need for getting all the information as soon as we can in a case,” Foster said. “We try to request things when we know there’s going to be a trial. It’s a tough juggling act to put all that work into the beginning of a case when you don’t know what a defendant is going to do.”

Foster said police officers don’t have any support staff to make copies of audio and video files so officers have to do it themselves.

“If it’s not readily in the report, it can get missed,” Foster said.

Estabrook had been indicted on charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

When Estabrook’s defense attorney, Eric Woodbury, was asked about the dismissal, Woodbury said Estabrook “had no criminal record before this case and still doesn’t.”

“When he was first charged he lost both his jobs and his housing as well as access to his child simply because of those charges,” Woodbury said. “He’s not guilty of anything. He should be allowed to live a normal life from here on out.”