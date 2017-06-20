“Suspicious item” on Main Street detonated by police June 20, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A “suspicious item” that could not initially be identified, but which later turned out to be a Thermos, was detonated by police on Main Street Friday night as a precaution. Police Chief Glenn Moshier said the item was first reported by a retired member of the Ellsworth Fire Department who spotted it on the sidewalk in front of the former Mainely Meat location on Main Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday. “We couldn’t immediately identify exactly what it was,” said Moshier of the police officers who responded. Officers stayed on scene and sent photographs of the item to a member of the Maine State Police bomb squad. That officer responded to the scene, and eventually “just as a precaution” he detonated it, Moshier said. The chief said it ended up being a “completely harmless” Thermos container, but said he believes officers acted appropriately under the circumstances. “We didn’t know what it was,” he said. “We were not really concerned it was a bomb, but we didn’t want to take a chance, either.” Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 22 - June 20, 2017 “Suspicious item” on Main Street detonated by police - June 20, 2017 Ellsworth Adult Education grads savor success after life’s detours - June 16, 2017