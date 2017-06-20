“Suspicious item” on Main Street detonated by police

ELLSWORTH — A “suspicious item” that could not initially be identified, but which later turned out to be a Thermos, was detonated by police on Main Street Friday night as a precaution.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said the item was first reported by a retired member of the Ellsworth Fire Department who spotted it on the sidewalk in front of the former Mainely Meat location on Main Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

“We couldn’t immediately identify exactly what it was,” said Moshier of the police officers who responded. Officers stayed on scene and sent photographs of the item to a member of the Maine State Police bomb squad.

That officer responded to the scene, and eventually “just as a precaution” he detonated it, Moshier said. The chief said it ended up being a “completely harmless” Thermos container, but said he believes officers acted appropriately under the circumstances.

“We didn’t know what it was,” he said. “We were not really concerned it was a bomb, but we didn’t want to take a chance, either.”