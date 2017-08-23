Suspect in vehicle burglaries, thefts arrested on Airline Road

ELLSWORTH — A Washington County man suspected of breaking into several vehicles recently, stealing property out of them and being connected with two different vehicles that were stolen was arrested Saturday on the Airline Road.

Police said Jonathan Baldwin, 37, of Harrington was seen by a local resident in Harrington around 9 p.m. on Aug. 18. He had an outstanding warrant and police wanted to talk with him about two recent motor vehicle burglaries in which more than $4,500 worth of property was stolen.

One of the burglaries took place in Steuben and the other in Franklin.

Police said Baldwin fled in his pickup truck before they could catch up with him. In doing so, however, he allegedly “drove his truck off the road, damaged property, endangered the community and rolled his truck over.”

He did not remain in his vehicle, however, and a state police dog was brought in and conducted a long track. While that was happening, however, a Dodge pickup was stolen from a location on Main Street in Harrington. Police found that vehicle on the morning of Aug. 19, and though Baldwin was not in it either they believed it was connected to him.

Later that same morning a Ford Escape was reported stolen from a residence on Elm Street in Cherryfield. Police believed that theft was also connected with Baldwin. When they later found the Ford parked at the Airline Snack Bar on Route 9 in Township 22, Baldwin was found inside it.

Baldwin was taken into custody and charged with theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to appear in court and violation of condition of release.