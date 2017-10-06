Suspect in Cherryfield murder case pleads not guilty

By Jack Dodson

MACHIAS — Quaneysha Greeley, the 19-year-old suspect in the murder of Sally Shaw in Cherryfield this past July, pleaded not guilty to the murder charge at an arraignment in Machias on Friday.

The hearing follows a formal indictment of Greeley and 37-year-old Carine Reeves by a grand jury on Sept. 15.

Greeley and Reeves face mandatory minimum sentences of 25 years if found guilty of murder.

At Friday’s hearing, defense attorney Jeff Davidson said there was an issue regarding discovery. A state regulation, according to Davidson, requires that discovery be filed during the defendant’s initial hearing. Attorneys on both sides questioned whether that rule applied in a homicide case, as there are a large number of documents and a good deal of information for lawyers to dig through and build their case.

As of Friday, neither party in the case had submitted any discover materials. But Leane Zainea, Maine’s assistant Attorney General, said she hoped that information would be filed within two weeks.

After state prosecutors submitted a motion with the court requesting blood and DNA samples from Greeley, defense lawyers asked Judge Harold Stewart II why the court would allow the discovery regulation be applied for the defense, but not for the state.

In other words, Davidson thought he shouldn’t have to provide evidence that would help the state build a case against his client until he had a chance review the case against her and determine whether he should object to what’s being requested.

“Here we are at arraignment, and we have not received a single document under Rule 16,” Davidson said, referring to the discovery regulation. “It’s got to work both ways, judge … it’s sort of shackling our ability to defend motions that are being filed.”

Zainea told the judge the amount of material was slowing down her team’s process, but that detectives had finished compiling documents and were reviewing them before they filed. She said they were not intentionally delaying the process.

“As the court can imagine in this case, the discovery materials are quite voluminous,” Zainea said.

Nate Hodgkins, who is representing Greeley alongside Davidson, said in an interview after the hearing that there are apparently several thousand pages of evidence the state plans to turn over.

“We can’t really do much without information,” he said. “We have none at this point.”

Stewart requested that when prosecutors file the discovery in the case, they notify the court. Zainea said they would.

Another issue that was raised was the status of Reeves’ case. The state filed a motion of joinder in September, which was approved by the court, meaning Reeves and Greeley’s two cases were combined into one.

The problem is that Reeves is also facing charges of assault and weapons offenses in New York. That could mean Greeley’s case gets slowed down as they wait for Reeves to be extradited to Maine.

“The timing issue is somewhat significant for us,” Davidson said. “We certainly don’t want to wait for him to have a trial in another state.”

Zainea said her office had been in contact with the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about either speeding up his trial there or issuing an executive order that he be extradited to Maine.

“We are hoping to have him back in Maine promptly,” she told the judge.

“Do you think a month?” Stewart asked Zainea.

“Yes,” she said.

Davidson told the judge he was trying to figure out what was happening with Reeves so that he could know whether he needs to file a motion requesting a speedy trial, which is protected in the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution.

In an interview afterward, he said he didn’t want his client to sit in jail for years on end without being convicted while she waits for Reeves’ case to be finalized in New York.

“If he gets five years down there, we don’t want to wait five years to try our case,” Davidson said.

Davidson and Hodgkins will not be the defense attorneys for Reeves in the trial portion of the case.

The court will meet again in November to determine scheduling and next steps. Davidson said this may just be a phone call, and how it plays out depends on whether they’ve received the state’s discovery materials and whether Reeves has been transported to Maine.