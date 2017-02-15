Sullivan man charged with assault at residence

ELLSWORTH — A Sullivan man was charged with elevated aggravated assault after he allegedly punched and stabbed a man at a Sullivan residence Feb. 8, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Randolph Garland, 52, also was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon in the incident and probation violation.

Deputy Corey Bagley stated in an arrest warrant affidavit that Garland had used a knife to stab the victim in the wrist and had cut him with a broken piece of glass. That was after Garland allegedly punched the man in the nose, Bagley said.

One of the victim’s friends drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, Garland spit on Bagley’s jacket and began kicking his legs while waiting in the back of the cruiser, so officers put a “spit shield” on Garland for the ride from Sullivan to the Hancock County Jail.

Spit shields are similar to face masks. They are made of plastic and prevent bodily fluids from hitting officers. Deputies also put Garland in leg restraints.

Garland made an initial court appearance Tuesday. Garland is currently being held without bail pending a probation revocation hearing.