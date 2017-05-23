Stolen truck recovered in Hancock

HAMCOCK— Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen Chevrolet Colorado and arrested the operator on Route 1 in Hancock Sunday.

Deputies Jeff McFarland, Eric McLaughlin and Corey Bagley, along with Maine Forest Ranger Ryan Currier, aided in the recovery of the truck, which was taken from Machias.

Police arrested Matthew H. Love, 24, of Machias on charges of unauthorized use of property and operating without a license.

Deputies turned Love over to Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, who took him to the Washington County Jail.

Bagley said the truck was returned to its owner later Sunday evening.