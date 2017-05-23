Stolen truck recovered in Hancock May 23, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News HAMCOCK— Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen Chevrolet Colorado and arrested the operator on Route 1 in Hancock Sunday. Deputies Jeff McFarland, Eric McLaughlin and Corey Bagley, along with Maine Forest Ranger Ryan Currier, aided in the recovery of the truck, which was taken from Machias. Police arrested Matthew H. Love, 24, of Machias on charges of unauthorized use of property and operating without a license. Deputies turned Love over to Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, who took him to the Washington County Jail. Bagley said the truck was returned to its owner later Sunday evening. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of May 25 - May 23, 2017 Stolen truck recovered in Hancock - May 23, 2017 Surry students compete in science fair - May 23, 2017