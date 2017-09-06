Wednesday - Sep 06, 2017

State Police Log Week of Sept. 7

September 6, 2017 by on Cops & Courts, News

ELLSWORTH — Cpl. Chris Smith investigated a report of a man stumbling in and out of the roadway Aug. 30 in Eastbrook.

As a result, Smith arrested Matthew Hardison, 36, of Eastbrook on a charge of violating conditions of his release.

Summonses

Trooper David Barnard summoned Jesse Davis, 26, of Verona on a charge of operating after suspension Friday on West Side Drive in Verona.

Criminal Mischief

Trooper Josh Lander is investigating damage to an excavator window in Hancock that was reported Aug. 28.

Theft

Trooper David Barnard responded to a Tremont residence Aug. 27 for a theft of marijuana plants.

Jennifer Osborn

Jennifer Osborn

Reporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American
News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576.
Jennifer Osborn

Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all)