State Police Log Week of Sept. 7 September 6, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — Cpl. Chris Smith investigated a report of a man stumbling in and out of the roadway Aug. 30 in Eastbrook. As a result, Smith arrested Matthew Hardison, 36, of Eastbrook on a charge of violating conditions of his release. Summonses Trooper David Barnard summoned Jesse Davis, 26, of Verona on a charge of operating after suspension Friday on West Side Drive in Verona. Criminal Mischief Trooper Josh Lander is investigating damage to an excavator window in Hancock that was reported Aug. 28. Theft Trooper David Barnard responded to a Tremont residence Aug. 27 for a theft of marijuana plants.