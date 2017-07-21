State police identify Cherryfield homicide victim

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police today identified the woman found dead in Cherryfield as Sally Shaw, 55.

A passing motorist found Shaw’s body on Route 193 about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Lt. Troy Gardner of the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit held a press conference in Bangor Friday afternoon.

Police released few investigative details.

“We have learned Sally has worked in the medical home health care profession and may have been employed as a CNA (certified nurse’s assistant) in the past,” Gardner said.

Police found a black 2017 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Route 193 and Route 9 in Cherryfield about 15 miles from where Shaw’s body was found.

Gardner said Shaw had rented that car in Bangor. Because of damage to the vehicle, police think it was involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 193 and Route 9.

Gardner said police are looking for the public’s help in finding out more information about Shaw.

“Anyone who has any type of relationship with Sally,” should contact police, Gardner said.

Police also want to speak with anyone who drove by the crash site.

Anyone with information should call 973-3700.

The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta conducted an autopsy on Shaw’s body Thursday, Gardner said.

Police towed the car to the Maine Crime Laboratory, where it is still being processed for evidence, according to Gardner.

Authorities have not yet released Shaw’s cause of death.