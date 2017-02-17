Small Claims Court Feb. 6

The following Hancock County Small Claims Cases were adjudicated Feb. 6:

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Patrick Hall of Gouldsboro: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $654.11 plus costs, $108.74.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Daryll Morency of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $590.11 plus costs, $81.35.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Lorie Lewis of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $825.08 plus costs, $96.30.

Aline Jacques and Michael Jacques of Bucksport vs Stephanie Thornley of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Aline Jacques and Michael Jacques) $2,300 plus costs $83.63.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Joshua Moore of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $356.97 plus costs $111.56.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Abigail Yates of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $1,872.75 plus costs $101.68; Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Abigail Yates of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $225.77 plus costs $131.46.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Catherine Longo of Hancock: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $598.15 plus costs, $80.20.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Adam Fitzherbert of Surry: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $2,569.84 plus costs, $78.21.

Mark Wright Construction & Disposal of Columbia vs. Alena Legasse of Sullivan: court dismissed case without prejudice because neither party appeared.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Becky Leger of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $2,082.84 plus costs, $81.66.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Carle Libby of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $605.54 plus costs, $81.66.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Brian Tracy of Bar Harbor: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $675.62 plus costs, $99.75.

Jim’s Auto Repair of Ellsworth vs. Shawna Woods of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Jim’s Auto) $4,303.27 plus costs $92.40.

Jim’s Auto Repair of Ellsworth vs. Ryan Murphy of Waltham: judgment by agreement $20 a month with possibility of negotiating final total due based on payment history.

Bangor Savings Bank of Bangor vs. Vanessa Young of Surry: default judgment to plaintiff (Bangor Savings Bank) $1,862.22 plus costs $78.21.

William C. Quimby of South Carolina vs. Warren Preble of Sullivan: case dismissed at the request of the plaintiff (William C. Quimby) without prejudice.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Athanasia Joy of Ellsworth: judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $2,539.11 plus costs, $80.93.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Christopher Gray of Mount Desert: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $1,179.86 plus costs, $134.81.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Amanda Sanborn of Bucksport: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $5,065.69 plus costs, $89.89.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. John Young of Bar Harbor: judgment by default to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $660.30 plus costs, $102.99.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Ariel Gilley of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $3,266.82 plus costs, $93.01.

Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Anthony D. Fucillo of Verona Island: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $646.08 plus costs, $105.29.

Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Melissa Harrington of Winter Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $1,010.46 plus costs, $109.16; Midland Funding of Portland vs. Melissa Harrington of Winter Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,590.12 plus costs $78.21.

Mount Desert Spring Water of Southwest Harbor vs. Leslie Rice of Stonington: default judgment to plaintiff (Mount Desert Spring Water) $2,322.38 plus costs $163.78.

Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Peter Butler of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $841.74 plus costs, $89.40.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. John Couture of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $824.32 plus costs, $79.99.

Eberhardt Duschek of Ellsworth vs. John Royal, DDS of Ellsworth: judgment after hearing granted to defendant (John Royal, DDS).

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Karen French of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $604.88 plus costs, $80.20.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Russell Blenkhorn of Verona Island: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $594.23 plus costs, $102.45.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Kathy Devisme of Bass Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $3,658.25 plus costs, $109.48.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. David Renwick of Birch Harbor: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $705.81 plus costs $55.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Kevin Homsted of Sullivan: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $773.63 plus costs $102.99.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. David Roberts of Dedham: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $3,028.79 plus costs $122.86.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Tim Pugliese of Blue Hill: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding of Portland) $1,201.63 plus costs $100.90.