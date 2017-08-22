Small Claims Court Aug. 7 August 22, 2017 on Cops & Courts, News The following Hancock County Small Claims Court cases were adjudicated Aug. 7: Midland Funding of Portland vs. Roy Blenkhorn of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $590.73 plus costs, $83.48. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Christopher Harvey of Amherst: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,676.20 plus costs, $109.72. R.H. Foster Energy of Hampden vs. Barbara Vickers of Surry and Henry Vickers of Surry: judgment by default to plaintiff (R.H. Foster Energy) $533.39 plus costs $117.98. Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Benjamin Cough of Bucksport: judgment dismissed at the request of the plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union). Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Audra Stewart of Trenton: judgment by default to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $787.20 plus costs $92.47. Jessica Kardos of Blue Hill vs. Jeffery Roberts of Clifton: default judgment to plaintiff (Jessica Kardos) $1,500 plus costs $55. Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Brenda Richardson of Surry: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $1,125.49 plus costs $89.02. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Karin Sanborn of Deer Isle: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $647.86 plus costs, $183.53. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Mandy Colon of Bucksport: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $667.25 plus costs, $102.82. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Clark Power of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,014.70 plus costs, $80.97. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Susan Sprague of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $566.77 plus costs, $83.27. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Erika Ream of Blue Hill: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,003.82 plus costs, $97.07. Jefferson Capital Systems of Portland vs. Lorraine Correia of Waltham: default judgment to plaintiff (Jefferson Capital Systems) $1,857.11 plus costs $87.87. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Adam Fitzherbert: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,716.15 plus costs, $94.77. Midland Funding of Portland vs Kathleen Petrie of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $3,869.69 plus costs $132.81. Midland Funding of Portland vs Gorham Clifton of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,299.59 plus costs $97.28. Midland Funding of Portland vs Brian Correia of Waltham: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $772.32 plus costs $91.53. Midland Funding of Portland vs Elizabeth Martell of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $912.81 plus costs $81.18. LVNV Funding of Portland vs Dean White of Otis: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $633.82 plus costs $90.78. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Stephen St. Peter of Bucksport: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,194.11 plus costs $108.78. No Frills Oil of Ellsworth vs. Tiffany Koopman of Lamoine: default judgment to plaintiff (No Frills Oil) $320.96 plus costs $78.67. Emerson Energy Fuels of Ellsworth vs. Lawrence Matthews of Hancock: case dismissed because no parties appeared. Midland Funding of Portland vs Daryl Carter of Eastbrook: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $560.29 plus costs $80.03. Midland Funding of Portland vs Jeffrey Adams of Mariaville: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,148.62 plus costs $102.82. Midland Funding of Portland vs Kevin Homsted of Sullivan: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,468.45 plus costs $152.48. Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Melissa Milliken of Ellsworth: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $551.08 plus costs $80.98. LVNV Funding of Portland vs Dean Murphy of Eastbrook: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $636.92 plus costs $109.39. LVNV Funding of Portland vs Montelle Sargent of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $1,981.19 plus costs $90.17. LVNV Funding of Portland vs Brian Damon of Blue Hill: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $643.83 plus costs $99.16. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Britt Harmon of Brooksville: case dismissed with prejudice at the request of plaintiff (Midland Funding) as debt is paid in full. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Jewell Conlogue of Sedgwick: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $740.21 plus costs $142.13. Jason Stubbs of Bucksport and Lori Stubbs of Bucksport vs. Tanya Reynolds of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (Jason Stubbs and Lori Stubbs) $650 plus costs $81.18. Maine Savings FCU of Hampden vs. Nichole Bebout of Blue Hill: default judgment to plaintiff $2,928.72 plus costs $69.89. Midland Funding of Portland vs. Jada Sinclair of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $863.49 plus costs $82.33. Valerie Chiasson of Ellsworth vs. Apple Inc. of Augusta: case dismissed with prejudice at the request of the plaintiff (Valerie Chiasson).