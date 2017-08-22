Small Claims Court Aug. 7

The following Hancock County Small Claims Court cases were adjudicated Aug. 7:

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Roy Blenkhorn of Ellsworth: judgment by default to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $590.73 plus costs, $83.48.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Christopher Harvey of Amherst: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,676.20 plus costs, $109.72.

R.H. Foster Energy of Hampden vs. Barbara Vickers of Surry and Henry Vickers of Surry: judgment by default to plaintiff (R.H. Foster Energy) $533.39 plus costs $117.98.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Benjamin Cough of Bucksport: judgment dismissed at the request of the plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union).

Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Audra Stewart of Trenton: judgment by default to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $787.20 plus costs $92.47.

Jessica Kardos of Blue Hill vs. Jeffery Roberts of Clifton: default judgment to plaintiff (Jessica Kardos) $1,500 plus costs $55.

Portfolio Recovery Associates of Portland vs. Brenda Richardson of Surry: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Portfolio Recovery Associates) $1,125.49 plus costs $89.02.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Karin Sanborn of Deer Isle: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $647.86 plus costs, $183.53.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Mandy Colon of Bucksport: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $667.25 plus costs, $102.82.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Clark Power of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,014.70 plus costs, $80.97.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Susan Sprague of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $566.77 plus costs, $83.27.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Erika Ream of Blue Hill: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,003.82 plus costs, $97.07.

Jefferson Capital Systems of Portland vs. Lorraine Correia of Waltham: default judgment to plaintiff (Jefferson Capital Systems) $1,857.11 plus costs $87.87.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Adam Fitzherbert: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,716.15 plus costs, $94.77.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Kathleen Petrie of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $3,869.69 plus costs $132.81.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Gorham Clifton of Orland: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,299.59 plus costs $97.28.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Brian Correia of Waltham: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $772.32 plus costs $91.53.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Elizabeth Martell of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $912.81 plus costs $81.18.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs Dean White of Otis: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $633.82 plus costs $90.78.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Stephen St. Peter of Bucksport: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $1,194.11 plus costs $108.78.

No Frills Oil of Ellsworth vs. Tiffany Koopman of Lamoine: default judgment to plaintiff (No Frills Oil) $320.96 plus costs $78.67.

Emerson Energy Fuels of Ellsworth vs. Lawrence Matthews of Hancock: case dismissed because no parties appeared.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Daryl Carter of Eastbrook: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $560.29 plus costs $80.03.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Jeffrey Adams of Mariaville: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,148.62 plus costs $102.82.

Midland Funding of Portland vs Kevin Homsted of Sullivan: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $2,468.45 plus costs $152.48.

Seaboard Federal Credit Union of Bucksport vs. Melissa Milliken of Ellsworth: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (Seaboard Federal Credit Union) $551.08 plus costs $80.98.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs Dean Murphy of Eastbrook: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $636.92 plus costs $109.39.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs Montelle Sargent of Hancock: default judgment to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $1,981.19 plus costs $90.17.

LVNV Funding of Portland vs Brian Damon of Blue Hill: judgment by agreement to plaintiff (LVNV Funding) $643.83 plus costs $99.16.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Britt Harmon of Brooksville: case dismissed with prejudice at the request of plaintiff (Midland Funding) as debt is paid in full.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Jewell Conlogue of Sedgwick: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $740.21 plus costs $142.13.

Jason Stubbs of Bucksport and Lori Stubbs of Bucksport vs. Tanya Reynolds of Bucksport: default judgment to plaintiff (Jason Stubbs and Lori Stubbs) $650 plus costs $81.18.

Maine Savings FCU of Hampden vs. Nichole Bebout of Blue Hill: default judgment to plaintiff $2,928.72 plus costs $69.89.

Midland Funding of Portland vs. Jada Sinclair of Ellsworth: default judgment to plaintiff (Midland Funding) $863.49 plus costs $82.33.

Valerie Chiasson of Ellsworth vs. Apple Inc. of Augusta: case dismissed with prejudice at the request of the plaintiff (Valerie Chiasson).