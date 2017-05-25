Sentence commutations possible for lower-level offenders

ELLSWORTH — Governor Paul LePage announced Tuesday a proposal to conditionally commute the sentences of “lower-level” offenders in an effort to get Maine Department of Corrections prisoners into the workforce.

Local law enforcement officers have concerns about victims, additional workloads for probation officers as well as a possible effect on county jails.

The Governor’s plan is to grant conditional commutations to inmates, who will be subject to “stringent conditions,” including supervision and treatment, a press release stated. If those commuted offenders don’t follow the program, their commutations might be revoked.

“Each conditional commutation plan will reflect the supervision and treatment needs of each individual,” the Governor stated in a press release.

Businesses everywhere seem to be struggling to find enough help. However, commuting sentences to put inmates to work may not be the best solution, according to local law enforcement officials.

Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier and Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane have several concerns about the Governor’s proposal.

“On the surface, this sounds like a reasonable and, frankly, a good plan,” Moshier said. “However, as you read on, this is really just a new twist on the probation system, which is already overburdened and understaffed.”

“The probation officers I know have huge caseloads which they struggle to maintain and frequently lose tabs on their probationers,” Moshier said. “From an enforcement standpoint it is difficult now to deal with folks who are on probation and the conditions of their release.

“This program the Governor is proposing does not address the issue of non-compliance other than to say there will be ‘terms for potential revocation.’”

“I see this as simply an expansion of the probation system, which in my opinion is already failing,” Moshier said.

Sheriff Kane said, “I get the idea of it, or at least what they’re alleging. I’m all for that. But on the other hand, you also have to take into consideration the victims of the crimes that were committed.”

The additional burden on probation officers also is a concern for Kane. Probation officers are “already buried with clients.”

The potential effect of the proposed commutations on county jails is another issue.

“I have people in my jail now who sit for a lengthy period of time on probation holds,” Kane said.

The sheriff wondered if those who don’t comply with terms of their release are going to end up sitting in the county jail instead of a state prison.

“Is that shuffling the cost from the state to incarcerating them to the county?” Kane asked. “Those are all things from a financial standpoint you have to look at.”

The sheriff said that if the proposal is due to the impending closure of the Downeast Correctional Facility, there are other options for those prisoners besides commuting their sentences.

“I know some of the larger county jails have space in them,” Kane said. “There’s a lot of other options.”

“I’m certainly open to helping people,” the sheriff said. “They’re correctional facilities. I’m supportive of programming.”

One person who supports the Governor’s proposal is Joe Jackson, who works as coordinator for the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition.

“This shows that it can be done if you’ve found the need to do it,” Jackson said. “There are other motivations now besides the prisoners’ well-being and recividism. There’s been a lot of resistance in the past to getting prisoners out — especially low-risk.”

Jackson said prisoners need more support when they get released.

“What’s been happening for the most part, you get money [$50] and get dropped on the street,” Jackson said. However, the recently released prisoner usually has to buy a bus ticket out of whatever town he or she was incarcerated, which takes up a chunk of the $50.

“I’ve had guys complain, they’ve got $25 and nowhere else to go,” Jackson said. “The majority of the people who get out fall into that category.”

“That’s why we’re opposed to Downeast Correctional closing,” he said. “It was a minimum security facility, so prisoners housed there were the lowest risk in the state. They were allowed to work in the community and go back at night.”

“That transition was slow instead of abrupt,” Jackson said.

The following is a list of requirements for those who receive a conditional commutation:

Refrain from all criminal conduct. Report to the assigned probation office within 24 hours of release from incarceration. Actively pursue and maintain approved employment, or devote time to an approved employment or education program. Not possess or use any unlawful drugs, alcohol, firearm or dangerous weapon. Identify supervised status to any law enforcement officer, if arrested, detained or questioned for any reason and notify probation officer of that contact within 24 hours. Submit to random search and testing of residence, motor vehicle or person for drugs, alcohol, firearms or dangerous weapons Complete evaluation, counseling and treatment for substance abuse, as directed by your probation officer. Abide by a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for employment purposes with permission from your probation officer. Waive extradition to the state of Maine from any state of the United States, the District of Columbia or any other jurisdiction to answer any charges of violating one or more of the conditions contained in 1 through 8 Agree to abide by each of the foregoing conditions contained in (1) through (9) above.

“These conditional commutations are a part of a system-wide approach to a fiscally responsible corrections department that is committed to transitioning low-risk offenders into jobs and self-sufficiency,” LePage said. “As these individuals reintegrate into the community, they will help build our workforce and fill positions that have been sitting vacant.

“The Departments of Corrections and Labor will work with offenders and employers to ensure these individuals are provided with the information, support and resources to put them on a path to succeed.”