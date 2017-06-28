Search for missing motorist suspended

VERONA ISLAND — Officials have suspended a search for a possible missing motorist.

The search began after police received a report of an abandoned vehicle on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge.

“Marine Patrol has found nothing,” said Maine Marine Patrol spokesman Jeff Nichols. “We searched Friday through Monday and suspended the search Monday after three days of targeted effort.”

That effort included Marine Patrol vessels searching above and below the bridge as well as an aerial search with a Marine Patrol airplane, Nichols said.

“We’re going to continue to monitor the area through routine patrols,” he said.