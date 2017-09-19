Real-looking gun found at Goodwill proves fake

ELLSWORTH — Police were called to Goodwill on the morning of Sept. 18 after an employee there said a gun was found in the donation box.

“The gun turned out to be a toy replica of a flintlock rifle,” Lt. Harold Page noted in a report. The item was subsequently disposed of.

A picture of the faux gun in question reveals a rather realistic looking piece. Absent is any sort of orange plastic at the end of the barrel that is often found on toy weapons.

The discovery brings to mind a case from two and a half years ago in which a real gun — a .31-caliber, black-powder pistol — was found inside a hollowed-out book that came to the Ellsworth Goodwill.

Police still have possession of that weapon, Detective Dotty Small said, as no one ever came forward to claim it.