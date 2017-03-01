Rash of vehicle break-ins in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — On Feb. 23, a woman reported that her $800 iPhone was stolen from her car the day before while it was parked at Goodwill.

On Feb. 25, police received a report that $60 worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle on Mountain View Drive.

On Feb. 27, a complainant reported that a rifle was stolen from a vehicle on the Surry Road the night before.

Also on Feb. 27, police received a complaint that items were taken from vehicles on the Red Bridge Road.

On Feb. 28, police received a report that items including a cordless drill and a wallet were taken from a vehicle on Patriot Road.

Also on Feb. 28, police received a complaint that items including a light were taken from a car on Lakes Lane.

Detective Dotty Small said in all of the cases, items were taken from unlocked vehicles. She advised people to lock their cars and to avoid keeping valuables inside them when possible.

She said anyone who believes something has been stolen from their vehicle should call police as soon as they notice it.