Police Searching for Missing Franklin Man

ELLSWORTH — A Franklin man has been missing since last Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help.

Russell D. Burnett, will turn 47 tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 28, police said. He is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and is blond but shaves his head.

The man’s friends and family reported that Burnett was last seen leaving a residence on the Eastbrook Road in Franklin at 7 a.m. on Feb. 21.

The family reported Burnett missing after he had not been seen for nearly 48 hours, police said. Burnett may be suffering from an illness.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575 or use the anonymous tip line at 667-1401.