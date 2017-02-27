Police are looking for Russell D. Burnett of Franklin whose friends and family have reported missing.Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575 or use the anonymous tip line at 667-1401. Police Searching for Missing Franklin Man February 27, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts Police are looking for Russell D. Burnett of Franklin whose friends and family have reported missing. ELLSWORTH — A Franklin man has been missing since last Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help. Russell D. Burnett, will turn 47 tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 28, police said. He is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, has hazel eyes and is blond but shaves his head. The man’s friends and family reported that Burnett was last seen leaving a residence on the Eastbrook Road in Franklin at 7 a.m. on Feb. 21. The family reported Burnett missing after he had not been seen for nearly 48 hours, police said. Burnett may be suffering from an illness. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575 or use the anonymous tip line at 667-1401. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Police Searching for Missing Franklin Man - February 27, 2017 Contested race for selectman in Sedgwick - February 23, 2017 Cold comfort - February 23, 2017