Police: “Obviously intoxicated” woman charged with child endangerment May 30, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A mother was charged with endangering the welfare of two children after she was allegedly was drunk while taking them to the doctor’s office. Jayleen Spencer, 27, of Lamoine was summoned May 25 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child. Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Spencer brought two children, an infant and a toddler, to Maine Coast Pediatrics on Resort Way on the afternoon of May 25. Staff there called police when Spencer got ready to leave, Moshier said, because they were concerned about the safety of the children. When officers arrived, Moshier said they found that Spencer was “obviously intoxicated.” While she was not driving the vehicle at that time, Moshier said she had been driving and “was intending to operate” again. As a result, she was summoned on the child endangerment charge and not allowed to drive home. Moshier said Spencer’s mother came and picked up her and the children. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Ellsworth Police Log Week of June 1 - May 30, 2017 Alleged display of gun results in summons - May 30, 2017 Police: “Obviously intoxicated” woman charged with child endangerment - May 30, 2017