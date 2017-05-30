Police: “Obviously intoxicated” woman charged with child endangerment

ELLSWORTH — A mother was charged with endangering the welfare of two children after she was allegedly was drunk while taking them to the doctor’s office.

Jayleen Spencer, 27, of Lamoine was summoned May 25 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police Chief Glenn Moshier said Spencer brought two children, an infant and a toddler, to Maine Coast Pediatrics on Resort Way on the afternoon of May 25.

Staff there called police when Spencer got ready to leave, Moshier said, because they were concerned about the safety of the children. When officers arrived, Moshier said they found that Spencer was “obviously intoxicated.”

While she was not driving the vehicle at that time, Moshier said she had been driving and “was intending to operate” again. As a result, she was summoned on the child endangerment charge and not allowed to drive home.

Moshier said Spencer’s mother came and picked up her and the children.