Orrington man killed after 12-hour standoff with police

ORRINGTON — An armed Orrington man died after being shot by state police ending a 12-hour standoff that began Tuesday afternoon.

The Maine State Police tactical and crisis negotiation teams were on the scene supporting the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, Maine State Police spokeswoman Carol Tompkins reported.

Dead is Mark Ellis, 54. Ellis had barricaded himself inside his residence at 488 Johnson Mill Road, Tompkins said.

The investigations division of the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting, which is standard procedure.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon when the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an ongoing criminal threatening and terrorizing complaint, Tompkins said.

At 5:15 p.m., the state police tactical and negotiation teams were brought in to help deputies.

“We tried several times unsuccessfully to reach Mr. Ellis,” said Maine State Police Maj. Chris Grotton. “We responded with a large number of folks, in excess of 20.”

Tompkins said “during the incident, there was an exchange of gunfire, during which Ellis was struck.” Ellis died at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

Grotton declined to comment on whether anyone else was at the Ellis residence during the standoff.

“It’s really the attorney general’s investigation,” Grotton said.

Three members of the tactical team were involved in the use of deadly force. They are Sgt. Josh Haines, Sgt. Peter Michaud and Trooper Dave Coflesky, Tompkins said. The officers were placed on administrative leave pending the attorney general’s investigation, which also is standard practice for fatal shootings.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton declined to comment due to the case being an Attorney General’s Office investigation.

When asked about the standoff and what precipitated the event, Maine Attorney General spokesman Timothy Feeley declined to comment.