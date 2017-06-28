Orland suicide draws huge police response

ORLAND — A report of shots fired in Orland Tuesday night turned out to be a man committing suicide, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Initially, deputies got a call about an accidental shooting at 7:10 p.m., Deputy Luke Gross said.

When the first deputy on scene arrived on scene, he heard another gunshot, so the area was secured, police said. The area of Route 1 between Back Ridge Road and the Big Apple store was closed.

“Subsequently, an individual was found to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Gross said. “This investigation is ongoing.”

Several agencies assisted deputies, including the Maine State Police, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Marine Patrol, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Ellsworth and Bucksport police departments, Bucksport Ambulance and the Orland Fire Department.