Officers allegedly assaulted

ELLSWORTH — A woman was charged with two counts of assault on a police officer last week after she allegedly spit on two officers and kicked one of them in the wrist.

Julia Ham, 31, of Ellsworth first came to police attention on the afternoon of Jan. 27 when Maine Coast Memorial Hospital staff reported she left the hospital before she was supposed to and needed to be brought back.

Officers found Ham and brought her back to the hospital “without incident,” although things reportedly “escalated” after they actually arrived at the hospital.

Ham allegedly spit on both Sgt. Shawn Willey and Officer Rick Roberts, and additionally is accused of kicking Roberts in the wrist.

Ham is due in court on March 21.