No injuries in two-car collision on High Street

ELLSWORTH — A car ended up on its roof but the driver and the two children inside were uninjured Saturday morning in the wake of a two-car collision on High Street.

Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot said a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Sara Walters, 37, of Ellsworth emerged from the Irving station on High Street at 11:40 Saturday morning and collided with a 2016 Toyota Prius operated southbound on High Street by Judith Goodwin, 77, of Franklin.

Walters’ vehicle was pushed over the curb by the impact and rolled onto its roof. Both she and the two children in her vehicle were belted in and uninjured. Goodwin also was wearing a seat belt and was unhurt.