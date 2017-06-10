Ellsworth police direct traffic around an overturned Subaru Forester on High Street late Saturday morning. PHOTO BY KRISTIE RICHARD No injuries in two-car collision on High Street June 10, 2017 by Stephen Fay on Breaking News, Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A car ended up on its roof but the driver and the two children inside were uninjured Saturday morning in the wake of a two-car collision on High Street. Ellsworth Police Sgt. Chad Wilmot said a 2008 Subaru Forester operated by Sara Walters, 37, of Ellsworth emerged from the Irving station on High Street at 11:40 Saturday morning and collided with a 2016 Toyota Prius operated southbound on High Street by Judith Goodwin, 77, of Franklin. Walters’ vehicle was pushed over the curb by the impact and rolled onto its roof. Both she and the two children in her vehicle were belted in and uninjured. Goodwin also was wearing a seat belt and was unhurt. Bio Latest Posts Stephen FayManaging Editor at The Ellsworth American Stephen Fay, managing editor of The Ellsworth American since 1996, is a third-generation Californian. Starting out as a news reporter in 1974, he has been an editor since 1976, working in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont before settling in Ellsworth with his wife and two daughters. [email protected] Latest posts by Stephen Fay (see all) No injuries in two-car collision on High Street - June 10, 2017 Class act - June 8, 2017 Convenience-plus - June 1, 2017