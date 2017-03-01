New York men arrested in drug bust released

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two New York men on drug charges Feb. 21 in Sullivan, but the district attorney dismissed the cases Tuesday due to lack of evidence.

The men had been held on $50,000 cash bail each. Christopher Cruz, 28, of the Bronx and Kevin Barner, 51, also of the Bronx, were released from the Hancock County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

District Attorney Matt Foster did not immediately return an email seeking comment about the case. Cruz and Barner’s court files cite lack of evidence as reason for the dismissals.

The arrests were the result of a search warrant that deputies and drug agents executed the night of Feb. 21 at 190 Taunton Drive in Sullivan.

“This search warrant was obtained following an investigation which revealed that the individuals inside this residence were allegedly selling heroin and cocaine base or ‘crack,’” said Peter Arno, MDEA commander in a Feb. 22 press release. “Evidence of drug trafficking along with approximately $6,300 in suspected drug proceeds was seized during the search.”

Authorities also arrested Sherman Merchant, 32, of Gouldsboro on a warrant.

Jade Giger, 30, of Gouldsboro was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of her release.

Finally, Lt. Tim Cote arrested Matthew Leise, 39, of Sullivan on a warrant.

All of the defendants except Leise appeared in court Feb. 22 before Judge Patrick Larson, who was presiding via videoconference.

Giger pleaded not guilty to the charge that she violated conditions of her release.

Larson ordered Giger held without bail pending a motion to revoke her bail on another matter. Ellsworth attorney Steven Juskewitch represents Giger.

Larson set Merchant’s bail at $1,000 cash. However, Merchant is being held without bail pending a motion to revoke bail on another case. Attorney Ron McMullen represents Merchant.

Leise is free on $5,000 personal recognizance bail.

Larson ordered that none of the co-defendants have any contact with each other.