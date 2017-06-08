Nearly 70 drivers get $70 seat belt tickets June 8, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — Police conducted multiple seat belt details in the past week, ticketing almost 70 motorists who were not belted (or passengers who were not buckled up). It was a continuation of an effort that started the week before, when Ellsworth police issued 60 tickets. Funding for the annual details comes from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. Any driver seen not wearing his or her seat belt is pulled over and ticketed (or in some cases given a warning, such as one motorist in the past week who had a doctor’s note). Maine state law requires everyone in a motor vehicle to be buckled up. Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said his department conducts the details to ensure compliance with the law and to raise awareness of seat belt usage. The fine for a first-time seat belt offender is $70. Those ticketed in the past week included: June 4 Ashton R. Gardner, 17, of Ellsworth Wayne J. Smeal, 63, of Steuben Richard E. Lemoine, 67, of Swan’s Island Jennifer Patton, 46, of Ellsworth Devin S. Pickard, 27, of Lamoine Victor R. Jaques, 29, of Franklin Kyle C. Alexander, 38, of Columbia Armand J. Dalen, 26, of Bangor Timothy C. Turner, 54, of Ellsworth Charles B. Look, 55, of Ellsworth Jamie Ruiz Soto Franco, 28, of Lares, Puerto Rico Kenneth R. Smart, 42, of Ellsworth Tan Nguyen, 46, of Ellsworth Jherydd M. Carroll, 28, of Ellsworth Zachary N. Carter, 21, of Franklin Cynthia M. Scully, 50, of Columbia Falls Zachary R. Rand, 26, of Surry Paul J. Raftery, 64, of Titusville, Fla. Pauline L. Dunbar, 56, of Southwest Harbor Sharon M. Hayward, 46, of Ellsworth Diane C. Ulichny, 72, of Franklin Scott Flagg, 44, of Ellsworth June 3 Timothy D. Kane, 33, of Trenton Kenneth L. Hartt, 64, of Franklin Joseph P. Grinnan, 60, of Gouldsboro (also ticketed for inspection and registration violations) Robert W. Beal, 62, of Ellsworth Luther E. Tripp, 43, of Kenduskeag Anthony W. Barnes, 50, of Ellsworth Aaron L. Chase, 45, of Wales Nancy E. Golden, 44, of Ellsworth Brett S. Gagne, 24, of Sedgwick Brian F. Rothschild, 33, of Mount Desert Jeffrey J. McLain, 51, of Brewer Delenn T. Colson, 19, of Mount Desert (also ticketed for an insurance violation) Christopher W. Wright, 38, of Brooklin Lori L. Kimball, 44, of Bangor June 2 Bruce S. Decker, 67, of Gouldsboro Thurston D. Wilbur, 46, of Sullivan Jamie L. Johnston, 43, of Hancock (teenage passenger not properly secured) Suzanne Cook, 55, of Holden Bruce W. Young, 46, of Steuben (adult passenger not properly secured) Harry J. Jordan, 48, of Milbridge Dennis G. Tozier, 47, of Ellsworth Shawn A. Hall, 48, of Orland Jackson T. Blythe, 25, of South Portland Robert J. Haskell, 26, of Bar Harbor Victor Rydlizky, 63, of Ellsworth Ruth W. Martin, 83, of Surry Victoria E. Church, 25, of Ellsworth June 1 Shawntelle E. Gramolini, 25, of Sedgwick Jacquelyn M. Roux, 32, of Swan’s Island Dakota Stanwood, 24, of Mount Desert Paul E. Foster, 61, of Ellsworth Douglas R. Hansen, 31, of Deer Isle Dekoter A. Walker, 26, of Lamoine Duane A. Dunifer, 32, of Carmel Irene M. Menzietti, 45, of Bass Harbor Michael J. Smith, 26, of Bucksport Ryan A. Pickard, 33, of Ellsworth Frank Rasmusson, 47, of Morris, Ill. Michael W. Grindle, 60, of Brooksville Rebecca Robinson, 34, of Ellsworth Mark E. Hardison, 54, of Penobscot James E. Perry, 28, of Eastbrook Elden S. Estey, 61, of Ellsworth May 31 Nathaniel W. Birdsall, 32, of Blue Hill George M. Henderson, 66, of Trenton Timothy A. Proulx, 57, of Holden Andy S. Fitzsimmons, 37, of Hartford. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. [email protected] Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Nearly 70 drivers get $70 seat belt tickets - June 8, 2017 EHS grads say try new things, follow deadlines - June 8, 2017 Gregory Maguire, author who recreated Glenda the ‘Good’ Witch, coming to town - June 8, 2017