Nearly 70 drivers get $70 seat belt tickets

ELLSWORTH — Police conducted multiple seat belt details in the past week, ticketing almost 70 motorists who were not belted (or passengers who were not buckled up).

It was a continuation of an effort that started the week before, when Ellsworth police issued 60 tickets.

Funding for the annual details comes from the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. Any driver seen not wearing his or her seat belt is pulled over and ticketed (or in some cases given a warning, such as one motorist in the past week who had a doctor’s note).

Maine state law requires everyone in a motor vehicle to be buckled up. Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier said his department conducts the details to ensure compliance with the law and to raise awareness of seat belt usage.

The fine for a first-time seat belt offender is $70.

Those ticketed in the past week included:

June 4

Ashton R. Gardner, 17, of Ellsworth

Wayne J. Smeal, 63, of Steuben

Richard E. Lemoine, 67, of Swan’s Island

Jennifer Patton, 46, of Ellsworth

Devin S. Pickard, 27, of Lamoine

Victor R. Jaques, 29, of Franklin

Kyle C. Alexander, 38, of Columbia

Armand J. Dalen, 26, of Bangor

Timothy C. Turner, 54, of Ellsworth

Charles B. Look, 55, of Ellsworth

Jamie Ruiz Soto Franco, 28, of Lares, Puerto Rico

Kenneth R. Smart, 42, of Ellsworth

Tan Nguyen, 46, of Ellsworth

Jherydd M. Carroll, 28, of Ellsworth

Zachary N. Carter, 21, of Franklin

Cynthia M. Scully, 50, of Columbia Falls

Zachary R. Rand, 26, of Surry

Paul J. Raftery, 64, of Titusville, Fla.

Pauline L. Dunbar, 56, of Southwest Harbor

Sharon M. Hayward, 46, of Ellsworth

Diane C. Ulichny, 72, of Franklin

Scott Flagg, 44, of Ellsworth

June 3

Timothy D. Kane, 33, of Trenton

Kenneth L. Hartt, 64, of Franklin

Joseph P. Grinnan, 60, of Gouldsboro (also ticketed for inspection and registration violations)

Robert W. Beal, 62, of Ellsworth

Luther E. Tripp, 43, of Kenduskeag

Anthony W. Barnes, 50, of Ellsworth

Aaron L. Chase, 45, of Wales

Nancy E. Golden, 44, of Ellsworth

Brett S. Gagne, 24, of Sedgwick

Brian F. Rothschild, 33, of Mount Desert

Jeffrey J. McLain, 51, of Brewer

Delenn T. Colson, 19, of Mount Desert (also ticketed for an insurance violation)

Christopher W. Wright, 38, of Brooklin

Lori L. Kimball, 44, of Bangor

June 2

Bruce S. Decker, 67, of Gouldsboro

Thurston D. Wilbur, 46, of Sullivan

Jamie L. Johnston, 43, of Hancock (teenage passenger not properly secured)

Suzanne Cook, 55, of Holden

Bruce W. Young, 46, of Steuben (adult passenger not properly secured)

Harry J. Jordan, 48, of Milbridge

Dennis G. Tozier, 47, of Ellsworth

Shawn A. Hall, 48, of Orland

Jackson T. Blythe, 25, of South Portland

Robert J. Haskell, 26, of Bar Harbor

Victor Rydlizky, 63, of Ellsworth

Ruth W. Martin, 83, of Surry

Victoria E. Church, 25, of Ellsworth

June 1

Shawntelle E. Gramolini, 25, of Sedgwick

Jacquelyn M. Roux, 32, of Swan’s Island

Dakota Stanwood, 24, of Mount Desert

Paul E. Foster, 61, of Ellsworth

Douglas R. Hansen, 31, of Deer Isle

Dekoter A. Walker, 26, of Lamoine

Duane A. Dunifer, 32, of Carmel

Irene M. Menzietti, 45, of Bass Harbor

Michael J. Smith, 26, of Bucksport

Ryan A. Pickard, 33, of Ellsworth

Frank Rasmusson, 47, of Morris, Ill.

Michael W. Grindle, 60, of Brooksville

Rebecca Robinson, 34, of Ellsworth

Mark E. Hardison, 54, of Penobscot

James E. Perry, 28, of Eastbrook

Elden S. Estey, 61, of Ellsworth

May 31

Nathaniel W. Birdsall, 32, of Blue Hill

George M. Henderson, 66, of Trenton

Timothy A. Proulx, 57, of Holden

Andy S. Fitzsimmons, 37, of Hartford.