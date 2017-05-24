Mother charged after child left in a hot car

ELLSWORTH — A Sedgwick woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she allegedly left her 4-year-old daughter in a hot car over the weekend.

Shawntelle Gramolini, 22, was issued a summons charging her with the offense May 21.

Police were called to the parking lot at Family Dollar shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The report was that an unresponsive child was seen in a car there.

It turned out that the girl was sleeping and after being checked out by County Ambulance personnel was deemed safe and unhurt. Police Chief Glenn Moshier said officers used a thermometer to check the interior temperature of the car and found that it was 90 degrees, and that was after the immediate response.

Gramolini was inside the store with another child, a 2-year-old boy, while the girl was in the car. Moshier said she said she had just gone in the store to get some snacks, but said based on officers’ response time and the time of the initial call police estimated the child was in the car for 10-15 minutes.