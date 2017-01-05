Man involved in 2014 standoff gets 78-month prison sentence

ELLSWORTH — The man who kept police at bay for almost 24 hours during an armed standoff in 2014 was sentenced Wednesday to six and a half years in prison.

Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. sentenced Jeffrey Barnard, 53, to 78 months in prison and three years of supervised release. The sentence came after Barnard pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine said court records state Barnard barricaded himself in his camper on North Street in Ellsworth on May 31, 2014, armed with a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Barnard fired the weapon during the standoff, said “this is war” and at one point came out of his camper holding the gun and “raised and pointed the rifle in the direction of the police officers.”

“Short of an actual injury or death from use of a firearm, this type of possession is the most serious and egregious imaginable,” said Woodcock in imposing the sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Barnard “was prohibited from possessing the firearm and ammunition” due to prior state felony convictions in California and Maine and a prior federal conviction in U.S. District Court in Maine on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Agencies involved in the investigation in the case stemming from the 2014 standoff included the Ellsworth and Bangor police departments, Maine State Police, the Maine Attorney General’s Office, the Maine State Police crime lab and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.