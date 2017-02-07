Man charged with using half-brother’s name as his

ELLSWORTH — A local man has been charged with forgery after he allegedly used his half-brother’s name and date of birth to try and conceal his own criminal record while seeking employment.

Police said Joshua Hawksley, 25, had his name legally changed to that of his half-brother in September of last year. Though police said he is now working on changing his name back to Joshua Hawksley, that process has not been completed and so the summons was made out to him in his half-brother’s name.

The American is not using the half-brother’s name because he is the victim in this case.

Police said the half-brother, who is three years younger than Hawksley, was serving in the military and that while he was away Hawksley “took advantage” of his absence and used the half-brother’s personal information.

Police said Hawksley has a “lengthy criminal history” as well as a suspended license and that he used his half-brother’s name and information to hide that while he sought a job. Police said the half-brother was “shocked” to learn what Hawksley had allegedly done in his absence.

Hawksley, under his current legal name, was charged with Class B forgery. He is due in court on March 21.