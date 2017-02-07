Man charged with using half-brother’s name as his February 7, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — A local man has been charged with forgery after he allegedly used his half-brother’s name and date of birth to try and conceal his own criminal record while seeking employment. Police said Joshua Hawksley, 25, had his name legally changed to that of his half-brother in September of last year. Though police said he is now working on changing his name back to Joshua Hawksley, that process has not been completed and so the summons was made out to him in his half-brother’s name. The American is not using the half-brother’s name because he is the victim in this case. Police said the half-brother, who is three years younger than Hawksley, was serving in the military and that while he was away Hawksley “took advantage” of his absence and used the half-brother’s personal information. Police said Hawksley has a “lengthy criminal history” as well as a suspended license and that he used his half-brother’s name and information to hide that while he sought a job. Police said the half-brother was “shocked” to learn what Hawksley had allegedly done in his absence. Hawksley, under his current legal name, was charged with Class B forgery. He is due in court on March 21. Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American, Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. He covers the city of Ellsworth, including the Ellsworth School Department and the city police beat, as well as the towns of Amherst, Aurora, Eastbrook, Great Pond, Mariaville, Osborn, Otis and Waltham. A native of Waldo County, he served as editor of Belfast's Republican Journal prior to joining the American. He lives in Orland. sfuller@ellsworthamerican.com Latest posts by Steve Fuller (see all) Officers allegedly assaulted - February 7, 2017 Man charged with using half-brother’s name as his - February 7, 2017 Where rock ‘n’ roll sprang from focus of talks - February 6, 2017