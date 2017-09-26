Maine State Police Log Week of Sept. 28

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police issued a number of charges resulting from traffic stops in the past week.

On Sunday, Sgt. Tim Varney summoned Darryl Shuler-Wood, 26, of Harmony on a charge of operating after suspension after Shuler-Wood was stopped for speeding on Route 1A in Dedham.

Trooper Owen Reed arrested Ryan Morey, 29, of Sedgwick on charges of operating with a revoked license and violation of conditional release after a traffic stop in Orland Friday.

Reed summoned Sara Small, 26, of Deer Isle on a charge of operating after suspension after a traffic stop in Penobscot Friday.

Trooper David Barnard summoned Jose Lopez Troche, 30, of Trenton on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates after a stop on Jordan River Road in Trenton Sept. 19.