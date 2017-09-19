Maine State Police Log Week of Sept. 21

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police issued charges to several motorists for alleged driving offenses the past week.

Trooper Owen Reed summoned Luis Ortiz-Matos, 26, of Milbridge on a charge of operating without a license Sept. 14 in Hancock. Ortiz-Matos had been involved in a crash in Hancock. Trooper Josh Lander assisted.

Trooper Travis Chapman charged a motorist after stopping a vehicle that was traveling 90 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 1 in Orland Saturday, police said. Chapman summoned Arthur Herbest, 23, of Bucksport on charges of criminal speed and violating conditions of his release.

A traffic violation on Route 9 in Aurora Sept. 11 led to charges for a motorist.

Sgt. Tim Varney summoned Dustin Bokousky, 20, of Old Town on charges of operating after suspension and improper plates.

On Sept. 11, Trooper Gavin Endre summoned Pamela Budwine, 30, of Lamoine on charges of operating after suspension and possession of a suspended driver’s license.

Criminal mischief

Cpl. Chris Smith is investigating a Sept. 13 incident in Otis incident in which a business sign was damaged with a beer bottle.