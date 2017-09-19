Maine State Police Log Week of Sept. 21 September 19, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police issued charges to several motorists for alleged driving offenses the past week. Trooper Owen Reed summoned Luis Ortiz-Matos, 26, of Milbridge on a charge of operating without a license Sept. 14 in Hancock. Ortiz-Matos had been involved in a crash in Hancock. Trooper Josh Lander assisted. Trooper Travis Chapman charged a motorist after stopping a vehicle that was traveling 90 mph in a 50-mph zone on Route 1 in Orland Saturday, police said. Chapman summoned Arthur Herbest, 23, of Bucksport on charges of criminal speed and violating conditions of his release. A traffic violation on Route 9 in Aurora Sept. 11 led to charges for a motorist. Sgt. Tim Varney summoned Dustin Bokousky, 20, of Old Town on charges of operating after suspension and improper plates. On Sept. 11, Trooper Gavin Endre summoned Pamela Budwine, 30, of Lamoine on charges of operating after suspension and possession of a suspended driver’s license. Criminal mischief Cpl. Chris Smith is investigating a Sept. 13 incident in Otis incident in which a business sign was damaged with a beer bottle. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Sept. 21 - September 19, 2017 Maine State Police Log Week of Sept. 21 - September 19, 2017 Airport hits enplanement target for 2016 - September 19, 2017