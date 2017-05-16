Maine State Police Log Week of May 18

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police is investigating a camp burglary in Penobscot.

During the past two weeks, burglars forced open the door of the camp and stole two bottles of alcohol. Trooper David Barnard is investigating.

OUI

Trooper Travis Chapman arrested Matthew Carter, 48, of Bucksport on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating after suspension May 7 on Russell Hill Road in Bucksport.

Cpl. Dan Ryan summoned Joshua Hendrixson, 28, of Deer Isle on a charge of OUI. The charge resulted after Hendrixson crashed his vehicle on the Deer Isle Bridge in Sedgwick. Trooper Travis Chapman assisted.

Drug offenses

Trooper Dana Austin charged an Ellsworth man after conducting a bail check on May 8 in Ellsworth.

Austin summoned Thomas LaCrosse, 32, on charges of drug possession, violating conditions of release and sale and use of drug paraphernalia. Trooper Gavin Endre assisted.

A traffic stop on Route 3 in Trenton May 11 led to charges for motorist and passenger.

Austin arrested Sarah Murphy, 26, of Lamoine on charges of violating conditions of her release, possession of hypodermic needles and drug possession.

Police also arrested a passenger, Darrell Thurston, 46, of Tremont, on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of hypodermic needles. Thurston also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Endre and agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency assisted.

Driving infractions

Police summoned Jonathan Garland, 43, of Winterport on a charge of operating after suspension May 8 on Bucksport Road in Ellsworth.

On May 11 on Coffin Road in Hancock, police summoned Rachelle Potter, 41, of Hancock on a charge of operating after suspension.

Police summoned Christopher Brown, 44, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension May 5 on Deane Street in Ellsworth.