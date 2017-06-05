Maine State Police Log Week of June 8

ELLSWORTH — A section of Route 3 in Trenton was closed for hours the morning of June 1 after a box truck struck a utility pole near Romer’s Corner when a motorist fell asleep.

Maine State Police Trooper Travis Chapman said Tylor Perry, 24, of Glenburn was southbound around 2:20 a.m. when the truck left the road.

“He fell asleep at the wheel,” Chapman said.

Perry was not injured. The truck traveled off the right side of the road and between the pole and its guy wire. The pole broke in three places.

Route 3 was closed between the Jordan River Road and Oak Point Road for about five hours, when one travel lane was opened, Chapman said. Two-way traffic resumed about two hours later, after Emera Maine replaced the pole and restored power.

During the closure, the Trenton Fire Department rerouted traffic along Oak Point and Bayside roads.

The box truck sustained significant damage to the front end, Chapman said. No charges are expected.

According to Andrew Sankey, director of the Hancock County Emergency Agency, Emera Maine reported that 1,054 customers were without power due to the accident. The biggest issue, he said, was that power was out at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, which led to delays.

In other business, the Maine State Police handled a number of driving offenses recently.

Trooper Blaine Silk arrested Jason Ashe, 31, of Glenburn on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant May 27 in Dedham.

Silk summoned Christopher Weaver, 26, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension May 28 in Dedham.

Trooper Owen Reed summoned Jacob Brown, 22, of Blue Hill on a charge of operating without a license after a traffic stop in Blue Hill May 22.

Theft

Reed is investigating a kayak theft in Sedgwick that was reported May 24.

News Reporter Mark Good contributed to this report.