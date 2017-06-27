Maine State Police Log Week of June 29 June 27, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Cops & Courts, News ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police, including members of its State Police Impaired Driving Effort team, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Route 1A in Holden Friday night. Lt. Rod Charette said troopers charged two motorists with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Also Friday on the Bagaduce Road in Holden, Trooper Dana Austin summoned Thomas Demers, 37, of Bangor on a charge of OUI. Eluding police Police have issued a warrant for a Steuben man for allegedly eluding a police officer Sunday in Franklin. Austin tried to stop a motorcycle operated by Jesse Grinnell, 27. Grinnell allegedly fled down an all-terrain vehicle trail, police said. Grinnell is facing other charges, police said. Anyone with information should contact Austin at 973-3700. Theft Trooper Caleb McGary is investigating a theft in Orland that was reported Friday. Summonses Trooper Owen Reed summoned Nicholas Gray, 21, of Sedgwick on a charge of operating after suspension in Sedgwick Friday. Agency assist Reed helped the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal accident scene on Caterpillar Hill in Sedgwick June 21. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Maine State Police Log Week of June 29 - June 27, 2017 Former Coastal Eye Care employee sentenced for embezzlement - June 23, 2017 Suit up - June 23, 2017