Maine State Police Log Week of June 29

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police, including members of its State Police Impaired Driving Effort team, conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Route 1A in Holden Friday night.

Lt. Rod Charette said troopers charged two motorists with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants.

Also Friday on the Bagaduce Road in Holden, Trooper Dana Austin summoned Thomas Demers, 37, of Bangor on a charge of OUI.

Eluding police

Police have issued a warrant for a Steuben man for allegedly eluding a police officer Sunday in Franklin.

Austin tried to stop a motorcycle operated by Jesse Grinnell, 27. Grinnell allegedly fled down an all-terrain vehicle trail, police said. Grinnell is facing other charges, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Austin at 973-3700.

Theft

Trooper Caleb McGary is investigating a theft in Orland that was reported Friday.

Summonses

Trooper Owen Reed summoned Nicholas Gray, 21, of Sedgwick on a charge of operating after suspension in Sedgwick Friday.

Agency assist

Reed helped the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal accident scene on Caterpillar Hill in Sedgwick June 21.