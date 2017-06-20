Maine State Police Log Week of June 22

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police handled a motor vehicle accident involving a collision with a moose on Route 9 in Aurora June 15.

Trooper Dana Austin said the vehicle’s four occupants were not injured, but the moose was killed.

Driving offenses

Trooper Caleb McGary arrested Zachariah McCarthy, 22, of Penobscot on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after a traffic stop in Blue Hill June 11. Trooper Owen Reed assisted.

Austin summoned Zachary Days, 23, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension after a traffic stop on Route 1A in Dedham June 12.

Cpl. Chris Smith summoned Scott Lymburner, 57, of Franklin on a charge of operating after suspension after a traffic stop in Hancock June 16.

Reed summoned Eric Redman, 25, of Brooksville on a charge of operating after suspension after a traffic stop in Brooklin June 10.