Maine State Police Log Week of June 15

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested a Mississippi motorist after investigating a crash on Route 1A in Dedham May 28.

Trooper Gavin Endre arrested John Ranager, 34, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Police said the crash left a sport utility vehicle with “substantial front-end damage.” The SUV had been towing a boat and trailer, which were separated in the crash and ended up in the middle of the roadway, police said.

Sgt. Jason Sattler and Trooper Dana Austin assisted.

Trooper Jeffrey Taylor arrested a Cherryfield man after a nine-mile chase through Blackwoods Road in Township 9 and Cherryfield May 31.

Police charged Joseph McNeill, 31, with eluding an officer, operating after suspension and violating conditions of his release.

Police said McNeill had bail conditions not to operate motor vehicle or use or possess alcohol. Officers found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle McNeill had been operating.

Police summoned McNeill on charges of speeding, failing to stop at a red light and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Sgt. Jeff Ingemi, Trooper Travis Chapman and Washington County Deputy Sheriff Jim Malloy assisted.

Summonses

Endre summoned Paul Roe, 29, of Lamoine on a charge of operating after suspension June 2 on the Shore Road in Lamoine.

Theft

Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft of two chainsaws from a garage in Blue Hill on May 30.

Vandalism

A Castine mailbox was found destroyed June 3.

Criminal mischief

Someone punctured holes in the seat of an off-road vehicle in Deer Isle May 31. Reed is investigating.