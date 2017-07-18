Maine State Police Log Week of July 20

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested an allegedly impaired motorist during a traffic stop on Route 1 in Hancock July 8.

Trooper Dana Austin arrested Robert Locurto, 57, of Gouldsboro on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant and operating without a driver’s license. Cpl. Chris Smith assisted.

Troopers arrested a Hancock woman who was allegedly intoxicated at work and refused to leave after a supervisor ordered her to do so July 9.

Trooper Josh Lander arrested Miranda Berry, 22, on a charge of criminal trespass. Berry was summoned on charges of resisting arrest and criminal mischief. The latter charge was due to Berry breaking the windshield on Lander’s cruiser, police said.

Summonses

Police summoned Connor Lee, 21, of Sullivan on a charge of sale and use of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Taunton Drive in Sullivan July 5.

“Lee was found to be in possession of a crack pipe and other equipment used for abusing crack,” said Trooper Jeffrey Taylor.

Trooper Owen Reed summoned Shane Wood, 27, of Deer Isle on a charge of operating after suspension Friday in Deer Isle.

Taylor summoned Michael Butterworth, 43, of Ellsworth on a charge of operating after suspension in Hancock July 5.

Trooper Dana Austin summoned two Ellsworth men after investigating a criminal trespass complaint in Franklin July 4.

Austin charged Jared Bragg, 21, and Matthew Meserve, 22, each on one count of criminal trespass.

Thefts

Trooper Owen Reed is investigating a theft of a knife from an unlocked vehicle parked at George Stevens Academy July 4.

Reed also is investigating a theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle on July 2 between Deer Isle and Stonington.